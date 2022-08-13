Read full article on original website
Police investigating shooting at Quality Dairy
UPDATE 5:44 P.M. (WLNS) – 6 News has confirmed that the incident is a shooting. Police say that they received reports of shots fired at the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr Ave and Pattengill Ave. Officers told 6 News that an older man was seated in a car meeting two other younger men […]
whmi.com
Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized
Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River. Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.
WNEM
Deadly Flint shooting under investigation
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one man dead. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to the 4000 block of Frazer Street for a shooting. When they arrived, police found the adult male victim suffering multiple...
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
abc12.com
24-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Flint's south side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 24-year-old man was in critical condition after a shooting on Flint's south side early Monday. The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Trout Drive, which is in the Midway Square Townhomes complex south of Lippincott Boulevard. An ambulance rushed the...
Law enforcement to take extra precautions during Woodward Dream Cruise
With hundreds of thousands of people attending the Woodward Dream Cruise law enforcement from different communities are coming together to make sure safety is a top priority.
WNEM
Sheriff: No charges for man for decapitating swans
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed against a man after several swans were decapitated on Lake Fenton. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said the prosecutor’s office determined no charges would be filed after the investigation was handed over to their office. Swanson said the man involved,...
Detroit Police Searching For Multiple Carjacking Suspects
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for three men accused of carjacking a vehicle at gunpoint in Detroit early Friday morning. The suspects are accused of robbing the victim of his 2019 black Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 12000 block of Grand River Avenue. Surveillance photos show the suspects at a Shell gas station on Grand River Avenue a short time later. It’s unclear if the victim sustained any injuries. Detroit Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-596-2555 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
abc12.com
48-year-old man accused of killing coworker at GM plan in Orion Township
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 48-year-old Albanian immigrant was arraigned over the weekend on charges from last week's murder at the General Motors Orion Assembly plant in Oakland County. Police say Astrit Gjon Bushi, who is homeless and living out of a van, is charged with open murder for...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing power tool battery from Livonia hardware store
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are looking for a suspect who stole a power tool battery from a hardware store July 10. Police said the man took the Milwaukee battery off the shelf at Hunt’s Ace Hardware at 33567 Seven Mile and hid it under his shirt. He then left, and was last seen on foot.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward in unsolved 2017 homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are still searching for answers five years after a woman was shot to death in Flint. On Aug. 15, 2017, about 2:20 a.m., 20-year-old Onesti Laniece Minniefield was found dead in the street in the 700 block of East McClellan Street on Flint’s north side.
Police identify woman shot and killed in Hillsdale Co. on Friday
Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.
21-year-old Redford man facing 20 charges after firing shots at officers from stolen truck during wild police chase
A 21-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers from a stolen pickup truck while he and two teens fled police during a wild chase last week in Detroit.
Man in custody, woman safe after going missing: Burton police
BURTON, MI — A man is in custody and a woman has been found after authorities said she was missing and endangered Sunday, Aug. 14. Burton police on Sunday asked the public to be on the lookout for Shari Lorraine Garbacz, who they said was missing and may have been in danger.
Detroit police officer enters plea in traffic death of well-known attorney
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit police officer who prosecutors say disregarded a red light, causing a crash that killed a well-known attorney, has pleaded no contest to a secondary charge. Teaira Iris Funderburg, 31, pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty and is expected to be...
Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths
We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.
Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant
(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
Woman Found Fatally Shot Outside Of Vehicle In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Police are continuing to investigate after a woman was found fatally shot next to her vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Monday morning. The unidentified woman’s body was found around 8:40 a.m. next to the vehicle on the 4000 block of Fairview Street. Not much information is known about what happened and no suspect information was given. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-2260 or 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM
Sheriff: Woman intentionally drove car into church
MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was taken to the hospital after intentionally crashing her car into a church, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10:08 p.m., deputies and first responders were sent to the 4900 block of Center Street in Millington for the crash.
fox2detroit.com
Involuntary manslaughter charge dropped in fatal crash after Detroit police officer accepts plea deal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An involuntary manslaughter charge a Detroit police officer was facing for causing a fatal crash will be dismissed as part of a plea deal. Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest Aug. 15 to willful neglect of duty in connection with the February 2021 death of Cliff Woodards.
