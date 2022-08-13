Read full article on original website
Lewis County Fair returns in September, carnival cancelled
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Carnival was canceled this year, but there are many other activities the fair will offer. Due to a last minute cancelation from the carnival company, there will be no carnival at the Lewis County Fair this year. There were about 10 rides Lewis County booked for the carnival.
Patrolman Major officially swears into service
BUCKHANNON — Friends, family and officials gathered at City Hall, located at 70 East Main Street, at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 15 to welcome a new Buckhannon City Police Officer. At the official Oath of Office Ceremony, Mayor Robbie Skinner welcomed everyone in attendance before swearing Dylan Major,...
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
Portions of Elkins seeing widespread water disruptions
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Portions of Elkins are seeing widespread water disruptions Sunday. City officials say the second and third wards were impacted by an 18 in. water main break. This happened at around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Then at around 8 p.m., water system personnel responded to a water leak under Worth Ave. near Main St.
American Legion Post 7 finds long-lost letter from 1938
BUCKHANNON — During the effort to go through their historical records of Post 7 they came across a letter written in 1938 to the Legion Post. The letter was handwritten on stationary in response to what Post 7 suspects was an invitation to the American Legion birthday celebration held each year. Annie Latham Bartlett is the Post Mother because the American Legion Post is named after her and her husband’s (Leonidas Bartlett) son Frank B. Bartlett, who was killed in battle in 1918.
16 charged in “Organized Criminal Enterprise” in Marion County
MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An alleged drug operation has been exposed in Marion County. It comes after a multi-year investigation by authorities. Now 16 people have been indicted by a grand jury. A law enforcement investigation spanning nearly 3 years implicates 16 people in what authorities are calling an “organized...
Loveberry Bake Shop opens in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a brand-new bakery in Weston, and its doors are officially open to the community. Loveberry Bake Shop is situated on 2nd Street, and the owners are excited to start serving sweet treats of all kinds. This mother/daughter-owned business held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate...
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
Stormed drains backed up in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - With recent flooding, storm drains are backed up in Buckhannon. Due to recent flooding, storm drains have been clogged with debris and other material in Buckhannon, but it’s not necessarily mother nature’s fault. Sanitary Superintendent Ethan Crosten says not to blow or cut any...
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
Missing Harrison County juvenile found
The Clarksburg Police Department have posted on Facebook that they are searching for a juvenile that has been reported missing.
Water line break loses millions of gallons of water in Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. – The city of Elkins had a main water line break on Sunday around 10 a.m. on Worth Avenue near Davis Health System. City officials said that the break resulted in the loss of approximately 2 million gallons of water in about an hour. The loss of that amount of water was due […]
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
