BUCKHANNON — During the effort to go through their historical records of Post 7 they came across a letter written in 1938 to the Legion Post. The letter was handwritten on stationary in response to what Post 7 suspects was an invitation to the American Legion birthday celebration held each year. Annie Latham Bartlett is the Post Mother because the American Legion Post is named after her and her husband’s (Leonidas Bartlett) son Frank B. Bartlett, who was killed in battle in 1918.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO