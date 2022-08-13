Some CCSD teachers will see family health insurance costs go up [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

Read full article on original website
donna
4d ago
Wow! Senior Citizens are hit every year and we pay for our healthcare and it is certainly not cheap. Tired of hearing how teachers whine constantly and believe that they are special. You are not special. You are just holding down a job that means you work 180 days a year and the rest of the time off to vacation or do whatever. All our lives we’ve paid into Medicare and even after retirement, we still pay. You teachers get your benefits off the taxpayers and some of those taxpayers are us seniors.
Reply
2
Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The COVID-19 pandemic threw cold water on Nevada’s longtime hospitality industry turnover issue from Lake Tahoe to Lake Las Vegas, forcing the entire state’s industry to reexamine the quality of its human resources departments, personnel recruiting and onboarding strategies, and high personnel turnover rate. High turnover traditionally has been viewed as a necessary evil within […] The post Tackling turnover: Hospitality sector confronts an old problem the pandemic made worse appeared first on Nevada Current.
businesspress.vegas
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
Fox5 KVVU
Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County proposal
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at various pet and animal-related businesses and services could need certification to prove their skills and safety knowledge, under a new proposal from one Clark County leader. Businesses such as boarding facilities, grooming salons, pet-sitting services or training may require workers to have prior...
Many embrace tiny homes for homeless; officials in Southern Nevada bulldoze them
Multiple efforts to establish tiny homes for some homeless people in Las Vegas were literally crushed. Officials had shelters destroyed at two locations, impounded trailers.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Southwest states given more time to agree on water cuts to prevent largest reservoirs from reaching critically low levels
Federal officials Tuesday gave more time to Colorado and its neighboring states to agree on the massive cuts in Colorado River use needed to protect the country’s two largest reservoirs, even as they announced that historic cuts were coming to parts of the Southwest. Officials said that Lake Mead,...
‘I have to cover the cost,’ Las Vegas farm owner sees heavy impacts of high inflation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inflation is hitting one long-time local business hard. The family-owned farm in Las Vegas is sharing how higher gas and food costs are impacting them. J.R. Pony Parties, located near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the northwest valley, is one of many businesses struggling to stay afloat as it tries […]
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
8newsnow.com
Helping seniors save energy and save money with NV Energy
NV Energy’s Angel Williams is in studio to let us know about the upcoming Senior Energy Assistance Expos for those 62 and over who income qualify for up to $300 in assistance. For more information visit nvenergy.com/expo. Senior Energy Assistance Expo dates and locations are as follows:. Tuesday, August...
Food security in Las Vegas: Ways to save a little more on food and help with waste
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has been tackling the food insecurity problem in the valley and the issue is concerning. The grim reality is that 1 in 9 Nevadans don’t know where their next meal will be coming from. Today our experts are weighing in on ways to help. “It’s hard to think that […]
Parents weigh in on cell phone use being limited in CCSD classrooms
UPDATE: This article has been amended to correct issues with the original content. The Clark County School District did respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment. Officials from the district say the “Personal Technology and Communication Devices” policy has been in place and was last revised in 2013. Additionally, district officials say no such […]
8newsnow.com
Local nonprofit helps those living in Las Vegas tunnels
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As monsoon season continues, flood channels across the valley are being filled with raging water. Which is incredibly dangerous for the homeless individuals living throughout the more than 600 miles of tunnels in Clark County. Two people died in August in flood channels after heavy rain...
Southern Nevadans: How to make an appointment for the DMV online
The DMV now requires appointment's for visits. Navigating the DMV website can be tricky. Here is a step-by-step guide on booking your next appointment.
8newsnow.com
Residents at senior living facility facing relocation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents at Rochelle Pines Senior Living Facility were given 90 days starting Aug 1 to move out due to renovations. The State Board of Finance approved a request to use $14 million in bonds to renovate the senior apartments, but many residents fear they are being pushed out.
8newsnow.com
Pot lounges may be coming soon to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday (Aug 16) Clark County commissioners are set to discuss licenses for cannabis lounges in southern Nevada. As the sale of marijuana products continues to rise across the valley, some feel a cannabis lounge is a step in the right direction. “If you want to...
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in Harry Reid airport chaos said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to leave Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of causing chaos at Harry Reid International Airport, leading to delays and canceled flights, said he “couldn’t wait” to leave Las Vegas, according to an arrest report. Stefan Hutchison is accused of violating airport conduct, resisting arrest and burglary...
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
