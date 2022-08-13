Some CCSD teachers will see family health insurance costs go up [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO