Read full article on original website
Related
valdostatoday.com
Vikings 2022 football season begins
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.
WCTV
New Faces, Different Places: Cairo Lifer David Coleman excited to lead Syrupmakers Football
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - When you think of South Georgia Football, you think tradition. History. It’s what high school football is supposed to look like. David Coleman knows that all too well. A Cairo graduate, a Syrupmaker assistant football coach for a decade, and now the chance to lead the program.
valdostatoday.com
VHS athletics transition to digital ticketing
VALDOSTA – All Valdosta High School Athletics programs will be transitioning to digital tickets during the 2022-23 sports year. All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against North Miami Pioneers are on GoFan now!
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
A year in, Valdosta On-Demand seeing great success
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After a year in business, Valdosta On-Demand has been helpful and convenient to many in the Azalea City. Valdosta On-Demand is the city’s first-ever transit system. City officials said it has already been a great success. A success that has led to extended hours and an expanded fleet.
wfxl.com
Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday
A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
valdostacity.com
Gary Turner Wins APWA Award
Every year the Georgia Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recognizes a Public Works employee from across the state by awarding the APWA Chapter Employee of the Year Award to an employee with outstanding achievements. This year, the APWA Awards Banquet was held on August 10, 2022, at Jekyll Island. Gary Turner, Groundskeeper II for the Right-of-Way Maintenance Division of the City of Valdosta was selected as the recipient. The Right-of-Way Maintenance Division falls under the Public Works Department. This division is primarily responsible for repairs, general ground maintenance, and landscaping of the Downtown Main Street area, including mowing grass, weed control, pressure washing, and litter control. Seasonal activities include changing decorative banners to installing Christmas Décor, shrubs, flowers, and mulch.
WALB 10
Third man arrested in fatal Lanier Co. shooting
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A third suspect that was wanted in connection to a deadly Lanier County shooting was arrested Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Rodarious “Rod” Swanson was arrested in Lowndes County. He was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Swanson was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southgatv.com
Third arrested in Savion McRae murder
LAKELAND, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announces the arrest of a third suspect sought in the June 18th murder of Coffee County teenager Savion McRae. Agents say 24 year old Rod Swanson was apprehended Monday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the drive-by shooting in Lanier County. Swanson is currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
wfxl.com
Three in custody following pursuit in Douglas
Three individuals have been taken into police custody after leading authorities on a pursuit. Preliminary findings from Georgia State Patrol Post 36 Douglas reveal that a trooper attempted to stop a Ford passenger car on State Route 158 in Coffee County for speeding. According to GSP, the vehicle was going...
valdostatoday.com
Modern IT facility opens in Hahira Business Park
HAHIRA – Virtual World Technologies has opened a new modern information technology services facility in Hahira Business Park. Virtual World Technologies (VWT) is celebrating its new home in the Hahira Business Park. The 9,000-square-foot building, located on four acres, provides VWT with plenty of room to accelerate growth and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Person of interest identified in Live Oak double murder investigation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A month after a double murder in Suwannee County, sheriff’s deputies have a person of interest in the case. The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on Friday on the homicide investigation into a man and woman who were shot and killed in their car in Live Oak on July 9.
Wild Adventures tempts taste buds with Wild Food Weekend
VALDOSTA — This month, Wild Adventures’ 170 acres of rides, slides and exotic animals have competition. The regional theme park hosts its inaugural Wild Food Weekends, sending guests’ taste buds on an adventure to rival any roller coaster, thrill ride or water slide. Wild Adventures brings flavorful bites with global and local flavor to the park for guests to sip and savor their way through this weekend.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigating shots fired
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating shots fired in the area. Officers went to the scene at Northeast Joe Coney Terrace at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers found several shell casings in the roadways and a bullet hole in the garage door of a home.
douglasnow.com
Third suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of Savion McRae
Rodarious "Rod" Swanson, 24, was arrested in Lowndes County on August 15, 2022 and charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the June 18 shooting death of Savion McRae, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Swanson is the third individual arrested and charged with murder in...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
2 arrested after tossing footballs filled with drugs into south Ga. jail
IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people in south Georgia tried to throw a touchdown pass last week, but came up just short. The South Central Drug Task Force, which focuses on narcotics in Irwin County, says two people stuffed three footballs with drugs and other contraband. The suspects then threw the footballs into the jail in an attempt to smuggle their contents inside.
WCTV
Suwannee County Deputies say murdered couple “crossed paths with evil”
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB/WCTV) - A little more than a month after a couple was found shot and killed at a rural intersection in Suwannee County, the sheriff’s office announced they had a person of interest in the case. A husband and his wife were found in a vehicle...
southgatv.com
Elastography comes to Adel
ADEL, GA- Liver elastography is a type of imaging that checks the liver for fibrosis, which if not treated can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer, and liver failure. The equipment at Southwell Medical uses ultrasound technology to check the stiffness of liver tissues as stiffness is a sign of fibrosis. This type of testing can sometimes be used in place of a liver biopsy, which is a much more invasive test that removes a section of the liver for testing.
Comments / 0