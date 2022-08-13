ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children Welcomes Jasmine J. Haralson

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children recently welcomed Jasmine J. Haralson as its communications and operations director. In this role, Haralson will lead LPIC’s internal operations and stakeholder communications to promote increased access to high-quality early care and education for Louisiana children. “I am incredibly excited to welcome Jasmine to...
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Veterans Honored by Louisiana Governor During Visit to D-Day Battlefields as Economic and Resilience Mission Comes to an End

Veterans Honored by Louisiana Governor During Visit to D-Day Battlefields as Economic and Resilience Mission Comes to an End. Normandy, France / Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards began the third phase of his weeklong economic and resiliency trip on August 12, 2022, visiting hallowed World War II battlegrounds and paying honor to Louisiana’s military veterans. The governor will visit the crossroads town of Sainte-Mère-Église, the D-Day landing zone at Utah Beach, and Pointe du Hoc, where Army Rangers scaled an imposing cliff in search of a German gun battery.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Save Money & Hunt on Amazing Public Lands in Northwest Louisiana

Long ago in Louisiana it seemed as though hunting areas were limitless. If a piece of property wasn't posted then it was essentially fair game for hunting. Those days are long gone and unless a hunter is fortunate enough to be born into a family with a large tract of privately owned property, there are only a couple of options available to enjoy the passion of hunting.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below. This page is applies to the 12 parishes served by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They are partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. If you live in one of the following parishes, you are on the right page, keep reading this article and look for the application link below. Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, or West Carroll parishes. -- If you DON’T live in one of these parishes, you need to click here to find out where can apply for the $150 credit.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Jimmie Davis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana is rushing to open state parks that were closed and damaged by Hurricane Laura. One of those that just reopened is Jimmie Davis State Park, which holds most of the state records for bass. From daybreak to the final hour of...
Shreveport Magazine

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, our state was one of the first states in the country to launch the program. The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund is a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KOCO

OSBI assists with multi-state investigation for missing Louisiana woman

HUGO, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigating is assisting in the multi-state investigation for a missing Louisiana woman. Officials are searching for 33-year-old Caitlyn Case from Houma, Louisiana. Authorities believe she left the state on Aug. 4 and was heading to Colorado. Case was updating family members...
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Cargill to spend $34 million on Breaux Bridge salt facility

Cargill said it will spend $34 million to modernize its Breaux Bridge salt processing facility, replacing dated equipment and adding safety enhancements. The work will allow the company to retain 70 jobs at the salt evaporation facility in St. Martin Parish. Cargill has operated the facility since 1971. The plant...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

