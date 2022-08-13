ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fetterman makes closely watched return to Pennsylvania campaign trail

By Holly Otterbein
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZLEA_0hFVILdB00

Video link

ERIE, Pa. — John Fetterman continued to gingerly return to the campaign trail on Friday, with the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee holding a rally in the northwestern corner of the state, his first public event since suffering a stroke in mid-May.

More than 1,000 people lined up at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie to see the Democrat who grew visibly emotional when he said he nearly died three months ago.

“My life could have ended. It’s the truth. But I’m so grateful to be here tonight,” said Fetterman, thanking his wife, who noticed the signs of his stroke in time to get him to the hospital. “Gisele saved my life.”

Fetterman’s appearance on Friday was closely watched by leaders and strategists in both parties. The Pennsylvania contest between Fetterman and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is widely seen as the best chance in the country for Democrats to flip a seat in the Senate. For the GOP, holding onto the seat now occupied by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is critical to winning back the majority.

Fetterman sought to cut the tension at the rally by opening his speech with a sarcastic line about his opponent’s attacks. Oz has criticized Fetterman for not appearing in public since his stroke, and on Thursday put out a press release that read, “91 Days Since Fetterman Left His Basement.”

“Wait, are we in Erie?” said Fetterman, joking about having “1,400 people in my basement.”

Fetterman, wearing his trademark black Carhartt hoodie, assailed Oz at the rally as a wealthy carpetbagger. He also sought to play up his Pennsylvania roots, with his staff handing out yellow, Fetterman-branded towels inspired by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ “Terrible Towel.” He stood in front of a sign onstage that read “Every County Every Vote,” his campaign’s motto.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyYA8_0hFVILdB00
Attendees wait for Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman prior to a rally at the Bayfront Convention Center on August 12, 2022, in Erie, Pa. | Nate Smallwood/Getty Images

Fetterman has made Oz’s New Jersey ties a major theme of his Senate bid. Even as he was sidelined as he recovered from a stroke, Fetterman received positive headlines for trolling Oz on social media, including by enlisting New Jersey reality TV star Snooki to record a video saying “Jersey will not forget you.” Oz lived in New Jersey for decades until recently, though he attended school and got married in Pennsylvania.

“He’s a New Jersey resident. He doesn't live here,” said Fetterman. “He's not about us. He doesn't care about us.”

In a statement, Brittany Yanick, Oz’s communications director, said “John Fetterman refuses to be honest with Pennsylvanians or the press about his radical policies and his history of being a no-show for the commonwealth.” According to Oz’s team, the Republican has held more than 140 campaign-related events since June.

“Dr. Mehmet Oz is campaigning across the commonwealth, listening and sharing concerns of the people he meets, and showing up for Pennsylvanians unlike John Fetterman,” said Yanick. “Pennsylvanians deserve answers now from Fetterman. It’s been far too long.”

On Friday, Fetterman appeared physically healthy and mostly talked without any issues. At times, however, his speech was somewhat halted.

In interviews with reporters, Fetterman has said that he is physically and mentally able to withstand the rigors of a Senate campaign, and his doctor has said he should be able to serve as long as follows his orders. But Fetterman has acknowledged that he sometimes trips over his words and has trouble hearing as he continues to recover.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30H40q_0hFVILdB00
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks after being introduced by his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, right, during a rally in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, 2022. | Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo

Fetterman spoke for 10 minutes at the rally and did not take any questions from the news media. He has only done two interviews with reporters since his stroke.

By holding the event on Friday evening in Erie, Fetterman was able to campaign in one of the state’s key bellwether counties — and also make his re-introduction to voters at a time and place where news coverage is less high-wattage than it would be in a bigger city during the week.

“The reason he’s going to Erie is cause it’s Erie — as off Broadway as you can get in Pa.,” said Christopher Nicholas, a Pennsylvania-based GOP consultant, before the event. “So if he flops it’ll be in the state’s smallest media market.”

Fetterman said on Friday that carrying Erie is key to his campaign’s success: “If you can’t win Erie County, you can’t win Pennsylvania.”

Fetterman has been inching back onto the campaign trail since last month, when he traveled to the Philadelphia area to attend three private fundraisers. He has gone to two additional in-person big-money events since then.

Despite his absence from the trail, Fetterman has led Oz in both polling and fundraising. A recent Fox News survey found him ahead of Oz by 11 percentage points.


Fetterman boasted about the polling, adding that he would campaign like he was behind regardless.

“Have you seen some of the polls? Some of them seven, eight, nine, ten, even up 15 points” he said. “We are going to always run like we’re always down by five points.”

Fetterman reiterated his campaign promise to be the “51st vote” for the Democratic agenda and eliminate the filibuster to “get some stuff done for America.”

Oz sought to keep the pressure on Fetterman on Friday by calling for him to agree to five debates hours before his rally. Fetterman’s campaign dismissed the plea as “an obvious and pathetic attempt to change the subject.” Fetterman’s aides said he would debate, but did not provide specifics.

According to Fetterman’s staff, nearly 1,400 people attended the event Friday.

“Do you think Dr. Oz can fill a room like this?” asked Fetterman at the rally, who said that he received three times as many votes in Erie County than Oz.

Comments / 77

KamalamaDingDong
4d ago

Did he have a stroke or a heart attack during his talk? Was he high on marijuana like he usually is? Did he scare all the children in the room? Did he even bother to dress like a grown-up person?

Reply(14)
23
Verdad
4d ago

fetterman has a 34% chance of not surviving his term, literally. He is a stroke survivor and the odds of him having another medical crisis is far higher than catching let alone dying from covid, which btw fetterman supported wolf's mandates. Just imaging what fetterman would have supported if covid had a 36% mortality rate instead of it's measly 1% fetterman is not good for pa... neverforget....

Reply(3)
22
Kimmie
4d ago

He just will not bow out gracefully. He would rather jeopardize his health just to remain a mini dictator. Anyone see how good of a job he did for braddock??? Not a good one that's for sure.

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania’s Mastriano rewrites debate rules to thwart anti-GOP bias

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today proposed two debates with his Democratic foe that aim to end the historical anti-GOP bias in media-run candidate showdowns. “Let’s have fair debates or none at all,” said Mastriano. Instead of bowing to big-city TV or liberal voting groups eager to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania

Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Erie, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania searching for general election poll workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh M. Chapman is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to serve as poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election. According to the Department of State, poll workers can be paid for both training sessions and for their work on election day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#The Pennsylvania Senate#Democratic#Democrats#Gop#Republican
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter’ the FBI after they searched Trump’s estate

A Pennsylvania man allegedly threatened to ‘slaughter the FBI after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.  Adam Bies, 46, from Mercer County, allegedly took to the social platform Gab as user “BlankFocus,”  and said, “from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets deserves to die. You’ve declared war […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
247K+
Followers
14K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy