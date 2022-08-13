Jefferson County, OH — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is underway and celebrating 151 years. This years motto: Bright lights, country nights, the best of both worlds." "It's a big fair," Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham. "It's voted one of the best in the state of Ohio. It's gotten awards. The fair team does a remarkable job. We have over 10,000 people that come through the gates in a week."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO