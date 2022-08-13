Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Fair underway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair is under way at Friendship Park near Smithfield. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Monday. The Groom and Clean Contest took place was held over the weekend, along with the open horse show. Jefferson County Agriculture Society Treasurer Debbie Hukill...
WTOV 9
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
WTOV 9
21st Heritage Music Blues Fest held in Wheeling
Ohio County, WV — The 21st Heritage Music Blues Fest kicked off this weekend. Promoted as a weekend of award-winning blues. The festival features two stages -- a main stage with blues music award winners and up-and-coming IBC solo/duo and band winning acts. With a second stage dedicated to local and regional artists from W.Va, OH, PA and MD.
WTOV 9
89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned
Ohio County, WV — The 89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned to Oglebay park. "This is one day we've been waiting for years and years," said pastor Monsignor Bakhos. "After 2 years of covid, everybody likes to go out.. and look how the crowd is today." Our lady...
WTOV 9
2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling
Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
WTOV 9
Ohio Hills Health Services obtains sizable grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio — American Rescue Plan money is headed to Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTOV 9
Jefferson County Fair celebrates 151 years
Jefferson County, OH — The 2022 Jefferson County Fair is underway and celebrating 151 years. This years motto: Bright lights, country nights, the best of both worlds." "It's a big fair," Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham. "It's voted one of the best in the state of Ohio. It's gotten awards. The fair team does a remarkable job. We have over 10,000 people that come through the gates in a week."
WTOV 9
Wheeling Symphony's Music Under the Stars will showcase the 'Fab Four'
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Symphony is tuning its instruments for its next free concert - Music Under the Stars. This is the symphony’s kickoff to the orchestra season. This year, it’s giving everyone the magic of the Beatles. The first half of the concert will include...
WTOV 9
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
KWQC
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
WTOV 9
Brooke School chief says district has 'maintained' despite coke plant closure
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County schools are heading back to class Thursday. With the spring announcement of the Follansbee coke plant closure, school leaders were nervous about how it would affect the district. “Actually, I think we've maintained,” Superintendent Jeffrey Crook said. “We are getting quite a few...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
WTOV 9
Marshall County Commission helping businesses with lost revenue due to COVID
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Commission took action Tuesday on the first round of its American Rescue Plan Act funding or ARPA Loss Revenue Grant Program. This program provides ARPA money to Marshall County businesses that saw a 20% or more loss of revenue through COVID-19. Thirty...
WTRF
What is the future of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?
As work continues on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, hope remains strong that it may reopen to some level of vehicular traffic. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott shared his views on that possibility. The work going on now is a state project. It has a price tag of 17.9 million dollars. It...
WTOV 9
Broadway at the Capitol slate announced
WHEELING, W.Va. — The new season of Broadway at the Capitol, presented by Bordas & Bordas, has been announced. Shows at the venerable downtown Wheeling entertainment location begin Dec. 9 with Mannheim Steamroller Christmas. Then, on Feb. 7, Anastasia will take the stage. The rest of the schedule includes...
Your Radio Place
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
WYTV.com
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
