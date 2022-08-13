ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville

“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
