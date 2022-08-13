Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
$850,000 housing request for Restaurant Court heads to Asheville housing committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Housing Opportunities is requesting an $850,000 Housing Trust Fund loan from the city of Asheville. The proposed development on Restaurant Court would include 50 to 60 affordable units near Tunnel Road. Twenty percent of the units would be reserved for young adults who are aging out of foster care.
WLOS.com
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
WLOS.com
Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
WLOS.com
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
my40.tv
Two people robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two people told Asheville police they were robbed at gunpoint in the River Arts District recently. Patrol officers with the Asheville Police Department (APD) were dispatched to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, in reference to an armed robbery. Two victims told officers that two men had approached them some time after midnight while they were sitting outside of a business, and demanded money from them at gunpoint. The suspects reportedly took the woman's purse and the man's wallet, as well as their cell phones. Police say the suspects also took car keys from the woman's purse, stealing her vehicle which was parked nearby.
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
WLOS.com
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
WLOS.com
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
southerntrippers.com
14 Best Things To Do In Hendersonville NC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Hendersonville North Carolina, you are in the right place! We have got you covered for all the best activities, from parks and trails to bars and restaurants and everything in between (like, museums!). Hendersonville NC has wonderfully wide streets...
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WLOS.com
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
WLOS.com
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). At Silver Bluff Village in Canton, the CEO says there have not been any...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
WLOS.com
No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
