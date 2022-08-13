ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Sharyland ISD brings back lunch applications

By Alejandra Yanez
 4 days ago

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sharyland Independent School District will require parents to complete lunch applications for the 2022-2023 school year.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. However, those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year.

As a result, Sharyland ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility, a news release from the district stated.

The district began distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits for parents on July 20. The first day of school is Aug. 15.

Families are encouraged to complete the application for free and reduced-price school meals, also available at https://www.nlappscloud.com and return the completed form online or to any school office, the release stated.

The application will determine a child’s eligibility for free and reduced-price meals and may assist in the determination of eligibility for other state or federal benefits. Only one application needs to be completed per household and households will be notified of children’s eligibility.

Decisions regarding payment for school meals are made at the national-government level, not by the school nutrition team or TDA, the release stated.

