Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BASF breaks ground on East Newark Riverfront Park
The community of East Newark will soon have its first community park. Florham Park-based BASF and the Borough of East Newark on Friday hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the construction of the East Newark Riverfront Park, a five-acre property along the banks of the Passaic River. The ceremony was...
Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade
The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
Monmouth County Detours Start Today
HOWELL – Officials are spreading the word about a detour that will take place during the day on or about August 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Halls Mill Road and Route 524 (Elton Adelphia Road) in Howell and Freehold will be paved and striped. Weather will be a factor in the schedule of the work.
Grant agreements cleared for 5 historic preservation projects in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects – and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Florham Park Hiring Police Officers
The Borough of Florham Park Police Department will be accepting applications, beginning August 16, 2022, for the entry level position of Police Officer with a starting salary of $53,577. Candidates must complete an application on PoliceApp.com and submit a Resume no later than September 9, 2022. Resumes can be uploaded...
Global supply chain issues disrupting construction projects in Hackensack
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- Global supply chain issues are putting a pause on many major projects. It's impacting some cities in northern New Jersey, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported Friday. It's an issue the everyday consumer has been dealing with more months: lack of supplies in the aisles and on the shelves. "Just everyday things are delayed or people just can't get it. It's tough all around," said Hackensack City Project Manager Ryan Westra. But what about for cities and towns? Officials said they're not immune to supply chain issues that are making it more difficult to get multi-million dollar projects done on time. "DPW ordered garbage...
Boonton Officers Trained Bicycle Patrol with Cub Scouts
TOWN OF BOONTON — Officers who are trained in bicycle patrol performed a community policing event with the Cub Scouts at the Boonton High School. Officers inspected bicycles and helmets, went over a series of confidence courses and did a traffic safety briefing. Over the years our officers attended...
One Hurt As Fierce Blaze Ravages 7 Hunterdon County Townhomes (PHOTOS)
One injury was reported as a fierce fire ravaged seven different townhomes in Hunterdon County, authorities said. The Raritan Police and Fire departments responded to a report of smoke coming from an attached garage on Chelsea Circle in Flemington around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release.
Apothecarium, Lodi’s dispensary with drive-thru option, holds grand opening party
A Lodi dispensary that features New Jersey’s first drive-thru option is holding a grand opening celebration today.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Police and EMS were on the scene earlier today of a car accident at Garfield and 7th. No additional information is available.
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
Labor leader slams opposition to $4.7B Turnpike proposal: ‘We live in the real world’
Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Director Mark Longo is slamming the recent opposition to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion proposal, stating “we live in the real world” that requires improvements to the Holland Tunnel. “We are deeply troubled by the recent resolutions slammed through by the Hoboken...
Parachuter rescued after getting caught in power lines in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A parachuter was rescued after getting caught in power lines in Wantage Township Saturday morning, according New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. at Sussex Airport, located at 55 County Road 639, Marchan said. The parachuter...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic
Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
