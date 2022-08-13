Read full article on original website
The Chenango County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a motorcycle yesterday, August 15th, that travelled across county lines.
A motorcyclist who collided with a passenger vehicle in Afton Sunday, August 14 has died. Authorities have confirmed to News Channel 34 that 53-year-old Julie Lawton of Binghamton was killed when her motorcycle hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 7. The driver of the Jeep was not injured. New...
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Horseheads, NY (WENY)- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, along with the NYS DEC announced today that more counties, including the Southern Tier, have been upgraded to a Drought Watch. Its been so dry at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, that rainfall totals for the year are 4" below normal. So...
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was […]
A police K9 that spent the majority of her career in Endicott has passed away. According to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association Incorporated Facebook page, K9 Tarah was born in November 2007 and worked with the Endicott Police Department from 2008 to 2020 and the Owego Police Department from 2020 until she passed away on Monday.
Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
Update: Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that the individual has been located and is safe. WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield are seeking assistance in finding a missing person believed to be in the Wellsboro Pa. area. On August 8, 2022, at 7:20 p.m. State Police reported that 51-year-old […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
By Friday morning, and prior to going to print, the Southern Tier was experiencing another sunny, yet cooler day; making way for a good crowd for the Tioga County Fair. In Upstate New York, and elsewhere, the most important ingredient to a successful outdoor event is good weather; the fair certainly had that for their five-day event.
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
A 39-year-old Harpursville man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, James D. Carpenter was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation. Carpenter is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
Unsettled weather returns with chances for scattered showers and a few storms possible through most of the week. Temperatures remain seasonable with little fluctuations as an upper-level low dominates the weather through midweek.
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
