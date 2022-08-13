Read full article on original website
So Many Celebrities Visited Texas Recently & Kevin Hart Even Bartended In Dallas
Celebrities have a record of visiting Texas for all sorts of different reasons like conventions, product promotions, and comedy shows. Beyond their business interests in the state, many also took the time to enjoy Texas' local gastronomic destinations. From some of our favorite Marvel superheroes getting a true Lone Star...
Wife Of Longtime Cowboys Star Has Tragically Died
On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced that Janet Hill, the wife of former running back and team consultant Calvin Hill, has passed away. "We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family," the Cowboys said in a statement. "Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
KTEN.com
Suspect in shooting of youth football coach near Dallas surrenders
(CNN) — The suspect in a shooting that killed a 43-year-old coach during a weekend youth football game outside Dallas turned himself in Monday, police said. Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, the brother of former NFL star and Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib, pulled out a gun after the opposing teams' coaching staffs had a disagreement over officiating during the game in Lancaster, police said. Michael Hickmon, a grandfather and father of three from Lancaster, was killed.
Cowboys Ex Prospect Darius Anderson Arrested on ‘Intent to Rape’ Charge
Former Dallas Cowboys prospect Darius Anderson, now a Houston Texans running back, was charged with burglary and intent to rape, according to records filed with the Harris County District Clerk’s office. The complaint, filed Friday, involves a woman identified by the Houston Chronicle as Anderson’s “on-again-off-again girlfriend.”
Neal Gay, founder of Mesquite Championship Rodeo, dead at 96
DALLAS — Neal Gay, a member of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and founder of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, died Thursday at his Texas ranch. He was 96. Gay died in Terrell, according to The Dallas Morning News. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo shared the news of...
