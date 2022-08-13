ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

Sewer emergency order lifted in Provincetown ahead of weekend

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Provincetown declares a sewer emergency affecting restaurants and residents

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — The sewer emergency has been lifted in Provincetown allowing restaurants and all residential users to return to normal water use.

“We are pleased to report that the entirety of the downtown vacuum sewer system has been returned to stable operation and handled the gradual increase in flows overnight from residential properties,” the Provincetown Health Department announced Saturday morning in a Facebook post.

The town is grateful to the public works department, the sewer engineers and operators, and local septic pumping companies “for their long hours and hard work to ensure this unfortunate storm impact could be swiftly repaired,” Town Manager, Alex Morse said.

Provincetown officials announced a significant update in the efforts to bring the town’s sewer system back on line, Friday night.

This update comes nearly two days after the Cape Cod town forced shutdowns and declared a state of emergency for all properties on the town’s vacuum sewer system after a storm damaged equipment and the system lost pressure, officials announced Thursday.

Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately, public restrooms closed, and residents were ordered to limit water use.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

