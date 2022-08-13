Read full article on original website
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
FOX Carolina
New Greenville mural aims to spread kindness
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Just outside Thomas Creek Brewery, you’ll find a whole lot of color. “We just want to be able to spread kindness all over the world, but we are starting here in Greenville,” said Christine Crawford of Girls who Paint Murals. Girls who Paint...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County explains how they choose the roads they fix
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Eleven O'Clock News. “I didn’t think we were gonna make it,” high rent costs fuel Upstate housing crisis. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Family calls on city county to demolish house after women found murdered. Updated: Aug. 9,...
FOX Carolina
Newport Fire Dept. unveils ne ambulance years in the making
The abandoned puppy found in Spartanburg is now at Greenville Humane Society. They have named him Coleman and he will be up for adoption on Wednesday. Coleman will be available for adoption at Greenville Humane Society on Wednesday. Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says. Updated: 4 hours ago.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best chicken tenders in each state, including those served as this North Carolina restaurant.
FOX Carolina
Rabbit Sanctuary stops accepting rescues pending new facility
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rabbit Sanctuary sits on a seemingly secluded 30-acre site filled with lush trees and bird sounds not far from Fairview Road’s busy retail district. Since 1967, thousands of domesticated rabbits - rescued from peril or other undesirable situations - have been brought here to live out the rest of their lives. However, founder Caroline Gilbert said she cannot accept any new rabbits until more precautions are in place against a lethal disease known as RHDV2 or rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus serotype 2.
WYFF4.com
NC trucker's decision to use truck's most basic feature likely saved his and other lives, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A decision by a North Carolina trucker to use one of the truck’s most basic features likely saved his life and the lives of others, according to Julia Casadonte, with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In August of last year, Donald Maines of Surry...
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls near Franklin, NC (Highest & Most Beautiful)
North Carolina’s city of Franklin is nicknamed the “gem capital of the world” due to its rich history of mining precious gems. However, the area’s natural beauty provides various “gems” for adventure seekers and families. Home to the Great Smoky Mountain National Forest, Nantahala...
WYFF4.com
'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
FOX Carolina
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home. “Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.
FOX Carolina
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was introduced into a production line at one of the factories, according to the company.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Observant Gardener: Now is the Time to Plant Cool-Weather Vegetables
“Half the interest of a garden is the constant exercise of the imagination. You are always living three, or indeed six, months hence.” — Alice Morse Earle, 1897. By August, many gardeners feel that the growing season is coming to an end. For some, however, late summer is just the beginning of a whole new season. Cool-weather vegetables, such as broccoli, cabbage, rainbow chard, lettuce and Brussels sprouts, thrive in fall. August is the time to extend your gardening season and harvest an abundance of tasty vegetables well into fall, and even winter.
USGS: Earthquake rattles Western NC Saturday night
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Mitchell County, North Carolina between Bakersville and Spruce Pine late Saturday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9:58 p.m. Saturday about 4.3 miles north of Spruce Pine. The earthquake had a depth of about 4.1 miles. The area of […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Burlesque festival returns to Asheville
“Burlesque is an expressive art form that at its very basic level encourages us to love ourselves,” says Queen April, performer and co-producer of Land of the Sky Burlesque Festival. The three-day gathering reconvenes for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic at The Grey Eagle...
FOX Carolina
Latest Update on Abandoned Puppy
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
