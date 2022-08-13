Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mad Rabbit Trails proposal still waiting for state input
The U.S. Forest Service is still waiting for input from state agencies on the Mad Rabbit Trails project, further delaying the much-anticipated release of details about the proposed trail network on Rabbit Ears Pass. Hahns Peak and Bears Ears District Ranger Michael Woodbridge said Monday, Aug. 15, the assessment has...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Solar co-op backed by Steamboat, Routt County has nearly 100 members
Nearly 100 people in Northwest Colorado have signed on to a solar co-op that received funding from local governments in an effort to further goals outlined in the Routt County Climate Action Plan. Steamboat Springs and Routt County each gave $10,000 toward the Colorado arm of the group United Solar...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Commissioners weigh $1 million ask for Brown Ranch
Officials at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority hope a $1 million contribution from Routt County will put the Brown Ranch property in position to compete for state housing dollars. Routt County commissioners received a letter from housing authority Executive Director Jason Peasley last month requesting the funding. On Monday, Aug....
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat man shoots bear that broke into his downtown home
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, Ken Mauldin heard his German shepherd barking and his wife, Kelly, screaming. He rushed out of his room after hearing the scream. A bear was at the top of the stairs of their Steamboat Springs home, looking at Mauldin from about 10 feet away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New nonprofit in charge of Jr. Livestock Sale at Routt County Fair
This year’s Junior Livestock Sale at the Routt County Fair will be handled by the Routt County Junior Livestock Sale Committee, a new nonprofit that hopes to ease the process of getting 4-H’ers their money from animal sales. In the past, the sale — specifically the money changing...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rain in Steamboat Monday, this weekend as monsoon ‘keeps giving’
The Yampa Valley got about an inch more rain this July than what the area has seen on average over the last 30 years, the result of a continued monsoonal trend that started early in May. The 2.66 inches measured in Steamboat last month is more than the combined total...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Longtime 4-H member takes her last rides as part of 2022 Routt County Fair
Heavy rains on Sunday, Aug. 14, into Monday, Aug. 15, resulted in a few changes to the fair’s plans, but it couldn’t dampen Camryn Dines’ spirit on what could be her final 4-H horse show at the Routt County Fair. “Technically, I have another year,” Dines said...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Colorado Public Option is good for Routt County
This letter is a response to state Sen. Bob Rankin’s recent commentary in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, which was full of falsehoods and misconceptions. Sen. Rankin, perhaps you are unaware that the Colorado Option bill was born out of the fact that rural Coloradans pay significantly more for health care and health insurance than those on the Front Range. Yes, we do. The bill does not impose price controls. It sets targets and allows the industry to decide on how to achieve those targets.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hearing for lawsuit about short-term rental tax reveals a case with little precedent
During the first court hearing for a lawsuit between members of the Steamboat Springs Community Preservation Alliance and the city, both legal counsels agreed the case is unique and without legal precedent. Within the legal realm, laws are often interpreted based on precedents. But some rulings, especially those with little...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘My words, their imagination’: Local group looking for more volunteer storytellers
When Sherrie Ford saw an ad looking for volunteer storytellers in 2015, she thought reading stories to elementary school students in the added free time that comes with retirement would be fun. But when Ford attended training and realized she wouldn’t be reading, but instead delivering spoken word stories, she...
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Michael J. “Otto” Paxton
Michael J. “Otto” Paxton was born on March 15, 1951 in Oak Creek, CO to William D. and Mary E. (Kuntz) Paxton. He was raised in Oak Creek and attended school there, graduating in 1970. After high school he attended heavy equipment school in Texas at the urging of his Uncle Boze, which turned into a lifelong career, he loved moving dirt! During his childhood he was involved in Cub Scouts and was a choice boy (yes, it’s true!). He was employed for several years by Energy Fuels (now 20 Mile Mine) and was a proud member of the UMWA. He then left Oak Creek and moved to Denver where he was employed by Republic for many years. He was a member of the Oak Creek Volunteer Fire Department and served as Fire Chief in that capacity and was also a member of the Routt County Sheriff’s Posse. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, his brother Bill, Grandson Chris, brother-in-law Larry Fuchs and sister-in-law Penny Paxton. He is survived by his daughters Dannette (Ray) Freudenberg of Tucson, AZ, Tonia Tyner of Montrose, CO and Nona Paxton of Denver, CO, grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Jami, Paxton and Kal-el, great-granddaughter Alice. Also survived by brothers Glenn (Debi) Paxton of Phoenix, AZ, Jim (Christy) Paxton of LaPorte, CO, Ed Paxton of Oak Creek, CO, sisters Eunice (Mike) Linton of Craig, CO, Mary Fuchs (Doug Heimsoth) of Sweet Springs, MO sister-in-law Virginia Paxton of Page, NE, his former wife Pam, his nieces and nephews, his aunts and cousins and numerous friends. Services will be held in Niwot, CO on August 13 at 1PM and in Oak Creek, CO at Decker Park at 2PM on August 16, 2022. Musical selections will include Highway to Hell, Another One Bites the Dust and The Dance. His family asks that you remember him with a laugh because he kept his sense of humor to the very end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Big Pivots: What advocates of nuclear must also talk about
A nuclear reactor might be a nice addition to the economy of Craig, the community in northwestern Colorado. But can Colorado afford nuclear power?. Three coal-burning units at Craig will be closed between 2025 and 2030. Those plants and associated mining provide the Moffat County School District with roughly 20% of its property tax base and many jobs that pay uncommonly well for rural Colorado.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Positive body image begins early for children
Some alarming statistics: More than half of American girls have negative feelings about their body, a number that grows to nearly 80 percent by their high school years. Even more disturbing are recent studies that show children as young as kindergarten worry about their body weight and appearance. Growing up...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s first full-time rabbi settling into new role
Steamboat Springs never had a full-time rabbi, but last week, Kolby Morris-Dahary stepped in as the first full-time solo Rabbi of Har Mishpacha. She, her husband and their two kids moved into a home in Oak Creek earlier this month. Translated as “Mountain Family,” Har Mishpacha is a non-denominational Jewish...
Comments / 0