Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks
EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
Dana Altman reviews changes to Oregon men’s basketball coaching staff
EUGENE — For years under Dana Altman the Oregon men’s basketball coaching staff has been the model of stability, with assistants Tony Stubblefield, Kevin McKenna and Josh Jamieson each spending over a decade in their respective roles. But Stubblefield left last year to become the head coach at...
Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars
There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
Alani Noa, highest-rated uncommitted California offensive lineman, chooses USC Trojans over Oregon
When the Oregon Ducks beat out the USC Trojans for class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. this spring, many around the Pac-12 Conference believed it could be a sign of things to come. Instead, it has been USC that has won the head-to-head recruiting battles against Oregon in the ...
Oregon State’s 2022-23 Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule includes six of first nine games on the road
Oregon State men’s basketball doesn’t get any favors from the Pac-12 as the conference released a broad outline of its 2022-23 schedule Monday. The Beavers and their retooled roster for 2022-23 following the worst season in program history, plays six of their first nine games on the road.
Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment
View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
Oregon Ducks in top 15 of preseason AP poll for 4th straight year
EUGENE — Oregon will open the 2022 season in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll for a four straight year. The Ducks are No. 11 with a total of 831 points in the AP preseason top 25 poll released Monday. It is the 14th time in the...
3 Pac-12 teams (Utah, Oregon and USC) crack the AP preseason poll, which matters more than you think
The Pac-12 placed just three teams in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll on Monday, tying the Big 12 for the smallest contingent among the Power Five leagues and continuing a downward trend for the conference that isn’t as meaningless as it seems. Utah landed in the No. 7...
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval
EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Chad Kessler steps up and saves South Eugene football program on the brink of extinction
By René Ferrán | Photo by Michele Bunch SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Eugene Axe of the Class 5A Midwestern League. SOUTH EUGENE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChad Kessler, first season ...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
Competitive table setting? Best snow globe collection? Here’s how to win a blue ribbon at the Oregon State Fair
When it comes to the state fair competitions, you might think of blue ribbons awarded for strawberry jams, homemade quilts, or a prize-winning zucchini. But the Oregon State Fair hosts a wealth of competitions that perhaps you hadn’t considered. Competitive table setting, for example. The Oregon State Fair awards...
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
