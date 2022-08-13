ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, to join Oregon men’s basketball program in coming weeks

EUGENE — Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, is in the final stages of the process to arrive at Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall. He isn’t listed on Oregon’s roster and hasn’t joined the program yet because he was completing summer school work, according to Oregon coach Dana Altman.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hit stretch run of camp, OLB Ryan Franke out for season, rising stars

There are six practices remaining in Oregon State’s 2022 preseason camp, and it’s beginning to show. These are the dog days of camp, and the heat from brilliant sunshine and clear blue skies can help take a toll. Players are starting to show some leg weariness, as the walk to the sidelines is little slower and pronounced. Nerves are fraying, as Tuesday there were a couple scuffles between the offensive and defensive lines during 11 vs. 11 at Prothro Field.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Kenyon Sadiq, four-star athlete, commits to Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have added another blue-chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Kenyon Sadiq, a four-star prospect from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday. He chose Oregon over Washington, Michigan and Iowa State. He announced those three schools were his finalists but picked UO. Sadiq...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Myles Jackson Talks Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

View the original article to see embedded media. Oregon recruiting is in full swing fresh off the commitment of linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. Earlier this summer the Ducks also landed SI All-American's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Dante Moore. Now, the staff is already moving on to next year's class,...
EUGENE, OR
Mitch Canham
The Oregonian

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens to receive 5-year contract extension with raise, pending board approval

EUGENE — Rob Mullens is receiving a five-year contract extension at Oregon, pending approval by the university’s board of trustees. Having just completed his 12th year at UO, Mullens will be under contract through June 2030 under the new contract, which was released by the school on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
The Associated Press

Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee...
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
