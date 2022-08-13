Read full article on original website
Make no mistake, Marion’s Sayers is a talent on the links
JONESVILLE, Va. – They misspelled his name on the scoring sheet and mispronounced it when presenting him with the first-place plaque. There might have been a case of mistaken identity, but there was no mistaking the fact that Marion High School’s Tyler Sayers – not Tyler Salyers as he was erroneously identified – was the top golfer on the links Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club.
WATCH NOW: Busy getting better: Creasy followed up prolific freshman campaign by learning from some of the game’s best QBs
TAZEWELL, Va. – Carter Creasy is a student of football. Just consider where the Tazewell sophomore spent part of his summer vacation. From June 23-26, Creasy joined 1,200 high school quarterbacks and receivers from across the country at the famed Manning Passing Academy founded by former National Football League great Archie Manning.
Bristol, Virginia students return to the classroom Wednesday
BRISTOL, Va. – Students return to the classrooms in Bristol Virginia Wednesday. Open houses were held Monday night at schools across the city so families and teachers could meet and prepare for the new year. Instructor Dana Rasnick was preparing her Van Pelt Elementary classroom Monday, in anticipation of...
LOCALS IN THE PROS | Talented teen: Elizabethton native Carter is rated among the top prospects in baseball, and he’s only 19
Evan Carter turns 20-years-old on Aug. 29 and those in the Texas Rangers organization are confident the best days are yet to come for the former Elizabethton High School standout. “The best thing that we do for him is stay out of his way,” said Cody Atkinson, who serves as...
Former Lebanon golfer Adam Hooker heads to U.S. Amateur
Adam Hooker has sank many memorable putts in all the years he’s played golf, but the one that found the bottom of the cup on June 30 at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina, held some major significance. That’s because it assured the Lebanon High School...
Iconic downtown Marion building demolished after crash
MARION, VA. - Happy’s is no more. The iconic local building on the corner of North Main Street and East Chilhowie Street was demolished on Monday after a car crashed into it, causing the front lower right portion of the building to crumble and cracking it nearly to its roof.
Embattled utility district now down to only one commissioner
Two more South Fork Utility District (SFUD) commissioners have resigned after a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) investigative report into the district’s dealings was made public in April. Former SFUD Commissioners Barry Jessee and Tim Leonard notified the COT office last week of their resignations, joining Joe Warren...
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
County commissioner makes school staff pay raises an issue
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County Commissioner Herschel Glover wants the School Board to give the school system’s staff a 5% raise. Glover read a statement during the Sullivan County Commission meeting on August 11, in which he presented an amendment to the Sullivan County Schools budget that would encourage them to raise the current 1% salary increase to a 5% raise. But the encouragement offered by Glover did not come with any promises of additional school funding from the county.
Pedestrian killed in Scott County
A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
Localities are big winners with $50K each after first month of casino operation
BRISTOL, Va. – The new Bristol Casino, Future Home of Hard Rock, generated nearly $12 million in adjusted gaming revenues during its initial month of operation. Open for less than 23 full days during July, the Bristol Casino generated $11.717 million in adjusted gross revenue, or about $509,400 per day, according to the Virginia Lottery which released its first monthly casino gaming report this week.
Car crashes into Happy's in Marion, shuts down portion of Main Street
Driver’s in Marion are being asked to seek an alternate route after a car crashed into the Happy’s building, temporarily closing that portion of Main Street. Marion Police Chief John Clair said the crash occurred following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 this morning. State police initiated the pursuit after a trooper saw the driver traveling at more than 140 mph, he said. When the vehicle left the interstate at 47 and state police terminated its pursuit, Clair said a Marion unit saw saw the vehicle entering town at more than 100 mph and attempted to pull it over.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Marion congregation leaves a living legacy of love in honor of an 8-year-old fire victim
In Lynchburg, a young white oak tree is growing that Alisa Crosby hopes to see for at least a week each year. In 20 years, the mother imagines sitting under its shade with the adult versions of those who are now Marion Baptist Church’s children and youth. They’ll relax there together after working hard to help others, all the while serving God and celebrating the memory of Niko Crosby.
BLEVINS | Annual Forage Field Day and the benefits of cover crops
The annual Southwest Forage Field Day will be held at the Southwest AREC in Glade Spring beginning at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, August 18. Topics addressed will include Woody Pasture Weed Control, Effectiveness of Nitrogen Stabilizers, Fall Forage Options, Orchard grass and Fescue Variety Performance, GPS Guidance System, and Tour of Corn Silage Hybrid Evaluation Plots. Supper will be served so please call the office at 276-676-6309 by Tuesday, August 16, if you plan to attend.
Identity of toddler who fell from vehicle and died has been released
The identity of a young child who fell from a car and died Monday afternoon in Bluff City, Tennessee, has been released. Kyber Sines, 14 months, was fatally injured when the child fell from a vehicle on Morrell Town Road in Bluff City and was fatally injured, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Our View | Smyth County Library’s space for telehealth is an innovative idea
The Smyth County Public Library’s initiative to create a space for telehealth appointments at the library is the type of out-of-the-box ideas libraries, museums and other community gathering places need to utilize to remain relevant in a world where the entire contents of their shelves can be found on the internet.
More housing units could be coming to Amy Street
BRISTOL, Va. A multi-family residential development is planned for a wooded 5.6-acre tract at the end of Amy Street, if the city approves a rezoning request. Sopen Two, LLC, is asking the city to change the zoning from R-2, one- and two-family residential, to R-3, multi-family residential, to accommodate what could be between 50 and 100 units, according to a request filed with the Bristol Virginia planning department.
