Driver’s in Marion are being asked to seek an alternate route after a car crashed into the Happy’s building, temporarily closing that portion of Main Street. Marion Police Chief John Clair said the crash occurred following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 this morning. State police initiated the pursuit after a trooper saw the driver traveling at more than 140 mph, he said. When the vehicle left the interstate at 47 and state police terminated its pursuit, Clair said a Marion unit saw saw the vehicle entering town at more than 100 mph and attempted to pull it over.

MARION, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO