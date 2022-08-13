Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally concluded Sunday
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis officially closed the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by holding closing ceremonies Saturday afternoon. The ceremony began with the unveiling of the logo for the 83rd rally, which incorporates the city’s new iconic “S” logo with the number 83 in the middle.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Gage West
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a five pound largemouth bass caught by Gage West. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
The Oldest Bar in South Dakota Was Around Before Statehood
The Mount Rushmore State has no shortage of bars, saloons, and pubs, but one historic watering hole has been around a lot longer than you might imagine. Not many bars can boast that they were serving up drinks to the likes of Buffalo Bill Cody, long before South Dakota became a state.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
kotatv.com
SD Mines, Dakota Point Brewery unveil ‘Hardrocker Ale’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also enjoying a football game, and it’s all for a good cause. South Dakota Mines’ Center for Alumni and athletic department, in partnership with Dakota Point brewery, released a new beer Tuesday called the ‘Hardrocker Ale.’
kotatv.com
Survey: Younger bikers making their way to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year. According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.
kotatv.com
Box Elder urgent water restrictions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Box Elder implemented water restrictions for residents living north of Interstate 90. Home owners affected are required to avoid lawn watering, car washes, and running swimming pools to make-up water. The restrictions come after the Rapid City Water Department experienced a failure at one of its metering facilities. The damage line is responsible for supplying water to Ellsworth Air Force Base.
sdpb.org
Native American boarding schools and generational trauma
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. A new documentary tells the history and stories of Native American children taken to a boarding school in Rapid City. Oglala Lakota filmmaker Jim Warne joins us to talk about his new film. His mother, Bev Warne, also joins us to talk about her own boarding-school experience and the damage boarding schools caused in Native American lives.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
kotatv.com
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
KEVN
Fewer exhibits but more people at Custer County Fair
HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Custer County Fair and attendance was up despite the number of exhibits being down. President of the Custer County Fair Association Jeff Svoboda, said the main exhibit this year was cattle rather than the usual horticulture. “The number of...
kotatv.com
Omaha, Campbell Streets construction to begin
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Major construction on the intersection of Omaha and Campbell streets are set to begin Monday. The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk and storm sewer repairs. There will also be a new bike path installed. Eastbound...
kotatv.com
The National Purple Heart Convention comes to the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of the Dakotas is hosting the 89th Annual National Purple Heart Convention in the Black Hills. It’s the first time in its history the convention will be in the Midwest. The convention honors combat veterans and hosts meetings about legislation and financial...
KELOLAND TV
Exclusive look inside Genesis Farms Cannabis Company
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Scale. It is the word that may come most readily to mind when you look upon the growing operation that is Genesis Farms, which aims to be the state’s largest cannabis production operation. Genesis Farms’ main facility is located in Box Elder, South...
kotatv.com
STM looks to compete with state’s best
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More football team is poised to deliver another strong season. The Cavaliers kick things off August 26th when they play Spearfish.
kotatv.com
Warm with a couple more storm chances this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will have plenty of sunshine for Tuesday, but a few afternoon storms could pop up. Moisture is not guaranteed for everyone, but we will take what we can get for now. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
kbhbradio.com
Sturgis Police release final tally for 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. – Sturgis Police released their final tally of arrests and violations from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The report showed 63 D-U-I arrests – up over last year’s 57, and 35 felony drug arrests – up from 20 last year. Illegal parking remained...
newscenter1.tv
People enjoy the Farmer’s Market to buy their groceries locally
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For National Farmer’s Market Week, the Black Hills Farmer’s Market celebrated with its fourth year of a crafty race Saturday. The Fourth Annual Great Zucchini Race let market visitors make a vehicle from the squash, and decorate it as well before putting it to the test.
kotatv.com
Former Olympian mother and son hosts volleyball camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been quite a while since Charlene Johnson competitively played volleyball, but she and her son are now on the road teaching girls what it takes to reach an elite level of play on the floor. Ben Burns spoke to Charlene and her son, Kaipo, about their special connection at their skills camps.
kotatv.com
South Dakota Mines Receives National Cancer Institute Funding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Everyone knows someone who has been impacted by cancer but Dr. Congzhou Wang and his team at the South Dakota Mines are trying to change that, starting with breast cancer. South Dakota Mines received a grant from the National Cancer Institute to assist with cancer...
