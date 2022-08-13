We cover what's included with your Peacock subscription at the free and paid tiers. Peacock has been a fast-growing streaming service since its launch in 2020. While mostly known for its library content like The Office, Columbo, and other classic shows, along with some popular originals, but it has more to offer than just on-demand programming. As streaming supplants cable TV, there’s a hunger for live channels, including news and sports. So, does Peacock have live TV? Read on for a full breakdown.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO