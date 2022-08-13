Read full article on original website
Related
Android Authority
Does Peacock have live TV?
We cover what's included with your Peacock subscription at the free and paid tiers. Peacock has been a fast-growing streaming service since its launch in 2020. While mostly known for its library content like The Office, Columbo, and other classic shows, along with some popular originals, but it has more to offer than just on-demand programming. As streaming supplants cable TV, there’s a hunger for live channels, including news and sports. So, does Peacock have live TV? Read on for a full breakdown.
Android Authority
Google wants YouTube to be your streaming hub of choice
Apple has Apple TV Channels and Amazon has Prime Video Channels. Now, YouTube could have a service of its own. YouTube could reportedly follow Apple and Amazon with a channel store feature. This would allow you to buy individual streaming services via the YouTube app. Apple, Amazon, and Roku all...
Comments / 0