Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News
Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
NBC Sports
The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed
T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
NBC Sports
Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position
The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NBC Sports
Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights
The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL・
NBC Sports
Friday night’s profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
Markquese Bell continues to impress for Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell continues to show why many feel he will make the team's 53-man roster next month. The post Markquese Bell continues to impress for Dallas Cowboys appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBC Sports
Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub, wanted in connection with shooting death at youth football game
Yaqub Talib, the younger brother of former NFL cornerback and Amazon pregame analyst Aqib Talib, is wanted in connection with a shooting death that occurred at a youth football game in Texas. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Via WFAA.com, police in Lancaster, Texas said that there was...
Cowboys Bench DE Dante Fowler; Here's Dallas' 'Discipline' Reason
Dante Fowler committed a foul that McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.
NBC Sports
Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
NBC Sports
Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury
Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
