Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year

Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To 'Huge' Randy Gregory News

Randy Gregory to the Broncos was one of the biggest, most surprising moves of the NFL's offseason. The former Cowboys star appeared to be re-signing in Dallas, but at the last moment, he changed his mind and signed with the AFC West contenders. Unfortunately, Gregory has been recovering from an...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

The forgotten Eagles linebacker who's starting to get noticed

T.J. Edwards has been through the same things that Patrick Johnson is going through now. Edwards initially made the Eagles as a longshot undrafted linebacker in 2019, and Johnson is trying to stick on the Eagles’ roster this summer for a second season as a seventh-round linebacker. “I always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players

The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
NBC Sports

Flyers opt to not sign defensive prospect, lose his rights

The Flyers did not extend an entry-level contract to college prospect Jack St. Ivany, a source confirmed, making the 2018 fourth-round pick a draft-related unrestricted free agent. The club's rights to the defenseman expired Monday, which was the deadline to sign him. The 23-year-old righty shot played two seasons at...
NHL
NBC Sports

Friday night's profane chant is just a glimpse of what Deshaun Watson will hear during road games

The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens during the regular season in, say, Pittsburgh?
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Grass at Allegiant Stadium looked worse than the turf at Soldier Field

The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Sanders hurt again, now sidelined with hamstring injury

Oft-injured Miles Sanders, who has been out of practice since the preseason opener with leg soreness, is now dealing with a hamstring injury, according to the Eagles’ official injury report. Sanders played against the Jets Friday night but did not practice when the team returned to action on Sunday...
NFL

