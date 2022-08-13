ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland Electric customers face highest rate spike on record

By Rebecca Petit
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Lakeland residents can expect to see their electric bills climb.

When Karen Lane opened her electric bill these past two months, she noticed it went up by $40. “I just see it climbing, climbing, climbing,” said Lane.

She said conserving electricity has been difficult when temperatures are so warm. “It’s too hot, I mean I try to put it up a little higher when I can,” said Lane.

It’s those record-high temperatures across the country, along with a shortage of natural gas, driving prices up for Lakeland Electric.

“Because the cost of gas has gone up so much so quickly, we haven’t had any choice but to raise them now,” said Lakeland Electric utility marketing manager Cathryn Lacy.

Lakeland Electric is raising its fuel rates from $60 to $75 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, starting September 1. It’s the utility’s highest fuel rate to date. Without the hike Lakeland Electric’s Fuel Reserves fund would be fully depleted.

“We were forecast to be at zero dollars by the middle of September, so it was necessary for us to raise this cost so we could keep fuel running,” said Lacy.

The utility company is offering rebates to encourage customers to conserve electricity.

“Getting your HVAC system maintenance, you can get a $100 rebate for that. It makes your system run more efficiently. It helps us because we don’t have to supply a huge amount of power in the hottest part of the day,” Lacy said.

Another easy tip is setting your thermostats to 78 degrees. Customers can call Lakeland Electric to have an energy auditor come to your home and provide more personalized tips free of charge.

Customers worried about their monthly bill can visit Lakeland Electric for more customized ways to save.

Comments / 19

Robert Kirby
3d ago

mine already went from $450 to $525 to$615 in three months and nothing electrical has changed . I think they made a mistake when they demolished the coal plant to build another gas plant . we are paying for that new plant.

Reply
5
MaryJo Fundock
3d ago

My bill went up over 50 dollars last two months after two years of remaining relatively the same (same usage across the board) and now they are raising it AGAIN? along with HOA going up 200/month, insurance/taxes on our used to be doable mortgage up almost 300.. And the inflation on food and gas.. Yup this is a great Administration and our locals do nothing to help us,

Reply
4
Gail barnes
3d ago

Was told years ago solar put in to help the cost. Ya sure. That turned out to be a joke!!! Ok, pay for electric or eat??

Reply
6
 

LkldNow

Rendering Shows Design for Large Southwest Lakeland Park

A rendering shown to city commissioners on Friday gives the public a glimpse of the design being considered for a large new park planned for Southwest Lakeland at Pipkin and Medulla roads near Lakeland Linder International Airport. “We’re talking well over almost 101.5 acres in an area that is extremely...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New lanes on I-75 near US 301 expected to be finished by 2025

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The new lanes on I-75 will be northbound and southbound lanes on either side of the interstate. According to FDOT, crews are working to widen the current northbound and southbound lanes on the Manatee River bridge. Until the widening process is completed, drivers will not be able to use the new lanes. That process could take a couple of years, according to Adam Rose FDOT’S communication specialist.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
