Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles

The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Robbins: How law firms are constructed

With the addition of a newly-minted lawyer, my law firm now counts 41 attorneys, 15 paralegals, two law clerks, a firm administrator, and various legal assistants, file clerks, billing and accounting folks, a cheerful receptionist or two, and — at Christmastime, at least, perhaps a partridge in a pear tree for good measure.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Town Manager hopefuls meet residents

The four finalists for Vail’s town manager position met the community Thursday at the Vail Golf Club. Residents had plenty of questions for the finalists. Some residents hoped the town’s next manager stays in the job for a while. Former manager Stan Zemler — currently the town’s interim...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle Town Council opts out of state-run family and medical leave program

The Eagle Town Council voted 6-0 against participation in Family and Medical Leave Insurance on Aug. 9, in accordance with staff recommendations. The council previously reviewed the state-run program, which aims to expand access to paid leave for Colorado workers, on July 26 after hearing a presentation from Lynette Horan, the town’s manager of human resources.
EAGLE, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Vail, CO
Business
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail, CO
Real Estate
Vail Daily

Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better

I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek

It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Avon not ready for full parking management plan

After some recent back and forth between Town Council members and town staff, Avon is backtracking on its plan to implement some paid parking this winter. The paid parking was part of a greater parking management plan, which became contested by certain members of council in recent weeks. The Avon...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Vail to distribute six electric bikes to essential workers

Applications are now available for the Town of Vail’s E-Bikes for Essentials program, which will provide six free electric bikes to Vail residents and essential workers who meet specific criteria. The participant agreement and application can be found on lovevail.org/ebikes and are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Road near Red Cliff will see repair work next week

Repair work to temporarily re-open Wearyman Road above Red Cliff will begin next week thanks to a partnership among the White River National Forest, Eagle River Watershed Council, and the National Forest Foundation. The lower section of this road, officially called the McAllister Gulch Road (NFSR 708), has been closed...
RED CLIFF, CO
Vail Daily

Avon passes recall ordinance to clarify town procedures

At its Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting, the Avon Town Council passed an ordinance that seeks to clarify recall procedures and requirements in the town. Not only does the ordinance address the confusion that arose during the recent recall attempts of Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood, but also it outlines how any future recalls would be run in the town.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum

The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail

On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Best of Vail Valley 2022 Readers’ Poll nominations wanted

Where’s your favorite place to get a burger? Who would you go to for an oil change? What’s your favorite ski run? Why do you go to the same coffee shop again and again? How many people do you introduce to your favorite bartender?. The answers to those...
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
