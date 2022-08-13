Read full article on original website
Related
Eagle Valley Trail seeking funds for final 12 miles
The Eagle Valley Trail is nearing completion, with only 12 miles remaining to connect all of Eagle County’s communities with the 63-mile paved trail. However, with the remaining portions projected to cost around $38.2 million to complete, the group leading the charge has an uphill battle to reach its goal of completing it by 2024.
Robbins: How law firms are constructed
With the addition of a newly-minted lawyer, my law firm now counts 41 attorneys, 15 paralegals, two law clerks, a firm administrator, and various legal assistants, file clerks, billing and accounting folks, a cheerful receptionist or two, and — at Christmastime, at least, perhaps a partridge in a pear tree for good measure.
Vail Town Manager hopefuls meet residents
The four finalists for Vail’s town manager position met the community Thursday at the Vail Golf Club. Residents had plenty of questions for the finalists. Some residents hoped the town’s next manager stays in the job for a while. Former manager Stan Zemler — currently the town’s interim...
Eagle Town Council opts out of state-run family and medical leave program
The Eagle Town Council voted 6-0 against participation in Family and Medical Leave Insurance on Aug. 9, in accordance with staff recommendations. The council previously reviewed the state-run program, which aims to expand access to paid leave for Colorado workers, on July 26 after hearing a presentation from Lynette Horan, the town’s manager of human resources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
New pickleball courts open in Avon, Beaver Creek
It’s been a good summer for Eagle County pickleball fans as Avon and Beaver Creek picked up new courts for the rapidly growing paddle sport craze. While pickleball was invented in 1965, the sport recently took off as avid players tout the sport for its playability, accessibility and wide range appeal. In fact, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it is one of the fastest growing sports in America, with nearly 4.8 million players across the country.
Avon not ready for full parking management plan
After some recent back and forth between Town Council members and town staff, Avon is backtracking on its plan to implement some paid parking this winter. The paid parking was part of a greater parking management plan, which became contested by certain members of council in recent weeks. The Avon...
Q2 Eagle County Real Estate Report: Transitioning markets create opportunity
The seasons change quickly in the Colorado mountains, and while we have yet to feel that first cool morning signifying fall is upon us, the market’s summer season is beginning to wind down. It’s difficult to contextualize where we are in the market given the dynamics of 2020 and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vail to distribute six electric bikes to essential workers
Applications are now available for the Town of Vail’s E-Bikes for Essentials program, which will provide six free electric bikes to Vail residents and essential workers who meet specific criteria. The participant agreement and application can be found on lovevail.org/ebikes and are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Road near Red Cliff will see repair work next week
Repair work to temporarily re-open Wearyman Road above Red Cliff will begin next week thanks to a partnership among the White River National Forest, Eagle River Watershed Council, and the National Forest Foundation. The lower section of this road, officially called the McAllister Gulch Road (NFSR 708), has been closed...
Restroom fire at La Tour Restaurant put out quickly, business able to reopen
On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 14, diners and employees at La Tour Restaurant in Vail Village were interrupted by a fire alarm going off just after 6 p.m. in the restaurant. However, restaurant staff and patrons did not evacuate immediately once the alarm — and accompanying strobe lights — sounded and went off.
I-70 WB closed at Dotsero; NOAA says flash flooding expected in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and Glenwood Canyon. The westbound closure takes effect in Eagle County at mile marker 133 in Dotsero. The warning was issued by the National Weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Avon passes recall ordinance to clarify town procedures
At its Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting, the Avon Town Council passed an ordinance that seeks to clarify recall procedures and requirements in the town. Not only does the ordinance address the confusion that arose during the recent recall attempts of Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood, but also it outlines how any future recalls would be run in the town.
Time machine: 40 years ago, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan visits Vail for Ford’s inaugural World Forum
The Vail Homeowners Association, in a column in the Vail Daily, said a workforce housing project planned by Vail Resorts for East Vail has numerous problems. “At the present, this is vacant, open-space land that has indications of being a major wildlife corridor,” the Vail Homeowners Association wrote. “Also, yet to be addressed is traffic mitigation and the impact of such a development on the mass-transit bus routes to East Vail.”
Red Cliff’s High Road will close for rockfall mitigation
High Road in the Town of Red Cliff will be closed beginning Monday, Aug. 22 for workers to perform rockfall mitigation on the cliff face above the road. The closure is expected to remain in effect until Friday, Aug. 26. Traffic will be directed to use Water Street to bypass...
Third Flash Flood Watch of the week issued in Glenwood Canyon, I-70 closures possible
The National Weather Service issued another Flash Flood Watch for Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday. It’s the third Flash Flood Watch in three days as heavy rainfall hits areas impacted by wildfire in 2020 and mudslides in 2021. The interstate saw hours-long closures in Eagle County at mile marker 133...
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail
On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
Best of Vail Valley 2022 Readers’ Poll nominations wanted
Where’s your favorite place to get a burger? Who would you go to for an oil change? What’s your favorite ski run? Why do you go to the same coffee shop again and again? How many people do you introduce to your favorite bartender?. The answers to those...
Kids Adventure Games returns to Vail, bringing a hallmark event back to the village
The Kids Adventure Games returned to Vail after three years away, creating an outdoor playground in the village which was hard to miss during the busy weekend. The games started on Friday and continued through Sunday, and the hundreds of kids who participated now know the Vail Valley intimately after fording the waters of the creek that shaped it.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0