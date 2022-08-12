ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Newberg water polo teams take part in Junior Olympics

By Tanner Russ
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0yjX_0hFVEa6U00 Led by the performance of the U16 Girls team that took third, the U18 Boys and U16 Boys also battled in Dallas.

Several Newberg water polo teams made the trip down to Dallas, Texas, last month for the 2022 USA Water Polo Junior Olympics. The U16 Girls team won six straight games before falling to NC Select in the finals 7.3-7.1. Meanwhile, the U18 Boys team took third and the U16 Boys team finished 17th overall.

For Newberg club water polo coach Aukai Ferguson, the trip to the Lone Star State was largely as a success. The competitions in Dallas were built on the back of strong junior Olympics showings last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hFVEa6U00

"The expectation was to do well, and we're pleasantly surprised that what we thought potentially could happen actually did," Ferguson said. "And each of the teams finished with winning records."

The wins for those Newberg teams came against squads from Texas, North Carolina and Florida, among other states. Ferguson described the style of play his teams encountered as more physical, but thought the teams handled it well.

Ferguson was pleased with the performances of players like Ella Ferguson, Sydney Brand and Adrianne Medac, but extolled the calm of his team overall.

"It was just exciting," Ferguson said. "The girls being 16 and under were just ecstatic, and they really rose to the occasion. There's a lot of pressure, there was a lot of people in the stands watching and they performed really well."

While it was the U16 girls who reached the highest high at the Junior Olympics, the success of the teams as a whole can be in large part attributed to the foundations built up by longtime Newberg water polo coach Jim McMaster, according to Ferguson.

Ferguson, who has known McMaster for well over 20 years, pointed to him as the building block the Newberg water polo squads stand upon.

"He had a captive audience, and he was the pool manager," Ferguson said. "And so he recruited the kids quite young and he coached them all the way through … His level of intensity and commitment that was required was pretty impressive … they were hard workers in a very small club. They committed largely thanks to Jim, and we still try to carry that tradition on, that they're expected to work hard, be focused and dedicated, and that's the tradition of the Newberg program."

That dedication to hard work is evident as the athletes began training for the Junior Olympics in February and built up to the competition in Dallas. The grind doesn't stop for Newberg water polo, as the student-athletes will switch to high school competition come September.

Ferguson is proud of the work his teams put in.

"It was a long training period to get to that and to earn that level of success," Ferguson said. "The kids were committed … it's fun to see as a coach and educator that when they put in that kind of time and to have those results, it's very gratifying."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newberg Graphic

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newberg, OR
State
North Carolina State
City
Dallas, OR
Newberg, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham’s new deal worth $4.55 million in salary over next 7 years

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham received a significant increase in pay following a breakout 2022 season where the Beavers reached the NCAA super regionals. Canham, finishing his third year as OSU coach in June, recently signed a five-year extension that takes him through the 2029 season. In addition, Canham received sizable increases for the remaining two years on his initial contract.
CORVALLIS, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Olympics#Water Polo#Nc Select#Sydney Brand
The Oregonian

Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert

Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
CORVALLIS, OR
opb.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon and the KKK: A push to end Catholic schools

1920s: In Oregon, the Ku Klux Klan focused on banning the private schools, and saw political success along the way. When the resurrected Ku Klux Klan arrived here a century ago and rose to dominate state politics, Oregon was 98% white. Even in Portland, the Western stronghold of the white-supremacist group, there were only 1,556 Black residents. So the reconstituted Klan, which spread like wildfire in the early 1920s, chose a new minority group to target — Catholics — part of a newer wave of immigrants who changed the composition and flavor of many American cities. Part...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Tigard Man Submits Phony Claim for Surfside Condo Collapse Settlement Money, Miami Herald Reports

A 33-year-old Tigard man was one of the victims of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., last year. Or so he says. His is one of 458 dubious claims that have been filed to receive a portion of a $1.1 billion settlement in the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer managing the class action case told the Miami Herald. Nearly 100 people died after Champlain Towers South collapsed in the early hours of June 24, 2021.
TIGARD, OR
The Newberg Graphic

County's first handicap accessible playground under construction in Newberg

Newberg Nazarene Church plans to complete it sometime in September on its property Yamhill County will soon have its first handicap accessible playground — right here in town at Newberg Nazarene Church. The playground, slated to be finished sometime in September, will have five separate structures: a wheelchair swing, a standard swing set, a wheel-through arcade (monkey bars, but lower to the ground), a wheelchair-accessible elevated sand table and a big fort-like structure. Upon completion, it will be 104 feet by 36 feet and covered with rubber mulch to enhance safety. So far, volunteers have dug 30 holes...
NEWBERG, OR
Canby Herald

Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'

Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
761
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy