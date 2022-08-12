Read full article on original website
'Devastated': Firefighter killed by falling tree while battling wildfire in western Oregon
Collin Hagan, 27, of Toivola, Michigan died as he helped fight the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, Oregon in the Willamette National Forest.
Debris from California Wildfire Causes Massive Fish Kill on the Klamath River
Heavy rain that flooded an area burned by California’s largest wildfire this year is being blamed for a major fish kill on the Klamath River. Biologists with the Karuk Tribe say thousands of suckerfish, salmon, and trout found floating belly up in the river Friday were most likely killed by a plume of debris that washed into the Klamath after three inches of rain fell on areas burned by the McKinney fire on Tuesday. The Tribe says that the storm flushed burned soil, rocks, and downed timber into the river.
Calif. Woman Fatally Mauled by Grizzly Bear in Mont. Was Victim of Rare Predatory Attack
A Grizzly bear had become "food conditioned," which prompted the animal to fatally attack a California woman in western Montana last summer, according to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. An incident report authored earlier this year by the IGBC concluded that the bear had learned to find human food, and...
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
ONE of the many sets of human remains found at Lake Mead may belong to a veteran who drowned saving his wife's life, family said. Kenneth Funk was 56 when he died after diving into the Nevada basin after his wife who was thrown off their pontoon boat on June 19, 2004.
Father-of-two shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Oregon
A father of two in Oregon was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident that was allegedly sparked after the 45-year-old splashed the window of the suspected killer’s BMW. On Wednesday 13 July, Dennis Anderson, 45, was driving home from the beach with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury,...
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Toddler, 2 more kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash
A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler.The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long...
Oregon Residents Arrest Man Accused of Starting Wildfires by Tying Him to Tree Until Cops Arrive
A man suspected of starting two wildfires in rural Oregon has been arrested with the help of three local residents who tied him to a tree. The citizen's arrest happened on Monday afternoon, after Trennon Smith, 30, allegedly started igniting fires while he walked along a gravel road, reported The New York Times.
Oklahoma Man Allegedly Ran Over Ex-Girlfriend’s Family In Montana Then Shot Them
Montana authorities say that Derick Madden deliberately targeted his ex-girlfriend, Christina Siau, and her family with his truck and then began shooting at them in Glacier National Park. An Oklahoma man allegedly ran down his ex-girlfriend's family members in his pickup truck while they were strolling through Montana's Glacier National...
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Oak Fire in Weimar, California forces evacuations with structures threatened and big smoke plume seen in Placer County
A MASSIVE vegetation fire has broken out in California, threatening multiple structures. Cal Fire crews are working to put out the blaze that's tearing through five to seven acres of land in Weimar. Officials issued an evacuation order for the 1300-block of Live Oak Road. The Placer County Sheriff's Office...
Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million
Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Montana’s Elmo Fire Scorches Over 21,000 Acres, Is Halfway Contained
The Elmo wildfire in Lake County, Montana grew slightly on Sunday from 21,327 acres to 21,345 acres. The containment percentage also grew from 30% to 55%. Cooler temperatures and lower winds over the weekend aided in containment efforts, as fire weather was critical during the week. The Elmo Fire was human-caused and began on July 29. Additionally, NASA has recently done a study to predict critical details about wildfires, and it could help prevent them in the future.
Gray wolves should have over one-third of Western federal lands, experts say
Researchers recommend over one-third of federal lands in the West be set aside for gray wolf populations to help revive their numbers and improve the ecosystem. This move would also benefit beavers, who also play a key role in habitat biodiversity.
Wildfire season in full swing in the West
Wildfire season is in full swing in the West with wildland fires already claiming over 5 million acres this year to date. Currently 51 large fires are burning in the 13 western states scorching over a million and a half acres and requiring more than 8000 firefighters to manage them.
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Idaho And The Surrounding States
According to Forbes, there are 748 billionaires living in the United States. They can be found coast-to-coast, and border-to-border. Members of the three-comma club can be found in 42 of the 50 states, with only Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia. Notice any states missing from that list? That's right! Idaho has a billionaire resident.
Southern California Wants Minnesota’s Water
We have been hearing a lot about the drought in California and all of the wild fires and just very dry conditions. And because of this, people in Southern California think that it's the job of the people in the Midwest, and specifically Minnesota - Land of 10,000+ lakes to share the wealth of water with them.
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
