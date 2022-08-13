Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
73-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries in Yakima crash
YAKIMA -- A 73-year-old man from Yakima is dead after police say a crash on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima. Police say 10:45a.m. Saturday the man was driving east on the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Yakima. They say the driver came across a stopped delivery vehicle and changed...
KIMA TV
A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state
The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
KIMA TV
Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston
LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
KIMA TV
Yakima family facing homelessness after an electrical fire completely destroys their home
An electrical fire ripped through their home and destroyed everything this family once knew nearly three months ago. Today the family of five says they're barely surviving. They now live in a small RV with no power and water. "We all just watched it burn," said Derek Mayokok. Derek and...
KIMA TV
Yakima fire department responds to 10 fires last night, 9 of them dumpster fires
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Fire Department was shocked to discover 9 different dumpsters on fire, all within a few streets of each other in Downtown Yakima. Officials say it took them from 10pm last night to 4am this morning to get all the fires out. There were two fires on...
