Ellensburg, WA

KIMA TV

73-year-old motorcyclist dies from injuries in Yakima crash

YAKIMA -- A 73-year-old man from Yakima is dead after police say a crash on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima. Police say 10:45a.m. Saturday the man was driving east on the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Yakima. They say the driver came across a stopped delivery vehicle and changed...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

A major highway is deemed the most dangerous road in the state

The major highway in the lower valley is the most dangerous section of road in the entire state. There have been 350 serious injury crashes and 22 fatal collisions in the corridor of highway 97 between Union Gap and Toppenish over the past 10 years. The state department of transportation...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima couple wanted for church burglary in Lewiston

LEWISTON -- A man and woman from Yakima are accused of breaking into a church in Lewiston and investigators believe they escaped back to Yakima. Thanks to the public's help, Lewiston Police say they have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue.
YAKIMA, WA
Ellensburg, WA
Ellensburg, WA

