Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fall Home and Outdoor Living Show offers tips to prepare for Holidays
Conroe, TX – Holiday preparation can be fun and stressful. The upcoming Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show THIS WEEKEND offers both home improvement ideas and tips to plan for the arrival of guests at your home. Visit with both professional home improvement exhibitors and talk one on one with the speakers Saturday, August 20th 9:00am-6:00pm and Sunday, August 21 10:00am-5:00pm at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Modified Bid Posting The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Gym Ceiling Tile Removal and Replacement for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for the removal and replacement of the gymnasium ceiling tiles at The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park. Project includes all materials, labor, and fees for the removal and replacement of current ceiling. The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park is located at 5310 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77381.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting popped a celebratory cork for hundreds of attendees
THE WOODLANDS, TX – “Attendees will be transported, via taste buds and virtual passport, to wines from all over the world plus amazing Chef-Inspired culinary masterpieces from award-winning Chefs. Fans and avid foodies who experienced the return of the Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase this past June will find The Platinum Wine Vault offers the best of the best of the Grand Tasting in an intimate and indulgent setting.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Resident To Be Featured In Times Square
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Janelle Olivia King of The Woodlands, TX], will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August 15 - 21, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “You can leave in a huff. Or you can leave in a minute and a huff.” – Groucho Marx. Slowly but surely, summer is segueing into autumn, and the temps are starting to drop as the chances of precipitation climb. Here are some of our top events happening this week to celebrate leaving the dog days of summer behind us!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Proper Pool Care During The Fall
Pumpkin spice season has arrived, or has it? It seems like the cooler autumn season has all but forgotten the state of Texas. The last week of September is technically the start of fall. However, if your idea of autumn involves bonfires, chilly Friday night football games, or Jack Frost nipping at your nose, think again. Although this autumn still feels like a Texas summer, we can take advantage of the great outdoors. Yet, let’s not forget to maintain proper pool care and lawn services to keep our outdoor living beautiful and enjoyable.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Methodist Church hosts M-COPE's 2022 Overdose Awareness Event August 28
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE) will present #End Overdose, the 2022 Overdose Awareness Event on Sunday, August 28, 4-8 p.m. at the Loft Building at The Woodlands Methodist Church, 9201 Grogans Mill. Governor Greg Abbott among guest speakers. Doors open at 4 p.m. Experience The...
Woodlands Online& LLC
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Virtual - Library To Go
Take the library with you on your phone, tablet or computer. Learn how you can check out electronic books, audiobooks, magazines, movies and music for free from the library with your library card. Register at website link.
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: The Woodlands Overshadows College Station in Home Opener
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Coming off a huge playoff run, The Woodlands used that momentum to start the 2022-2023 Volleyball season with some wins. After a couple of scrimmages and tournaments, The Woodlands Highlanders hosted the College Station Cougars in a non-district home opener. College Station, who went first in their district, is also coming off of a huge playoff run from last year and needs that momentum to try and beat The Woodlands.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Burn Ban Remains In Effect
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- A tropical wave brought much needed rain for our fellow Texans in the Rio Grande Valley this week, but the rest of the state is still in the grips of an extended drought. Here in Montgomery County, our drought index is moving in the wrong direction...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College awarded grant to keep America moving
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded Lone Star College a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. “America is facing a serious shortage of trained truck drivers,” said Lorie Latigo, LSC Senior Manager, Truck Driving Logistics. “These funds will...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – Raindrops keep threatening to be fallin’ on my head
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It feels like each week we promise rain in the forecast, and practically each time we’re denied the blissful spatter of drops on our faces. Last week we got enough of a respite from the dryness to turn our lawns a little bit greener, but it’s still dry enough for burn bans to be in effect. However, this might – just might – be the week where we can kiss off the sun for a bit.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Water Polo: The Woodlands Girls and Boys Win First District Match
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The newest sanctioned UIL sport made its district debut Monday night with The Woodlands taking on Grand Oaks at the CISD Natatorium. For water polo being a new sport, the attendance and audience showed up. The stands were packed for The Woodlands and Grand Oaks cheering on both the girls and boys.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Visits Local Church To Educate Youth
CONROE, TX -- On August 1, 2022, Deputy Smith with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office joined the staff and children of the Conroe Church of Christ to talk about different types of signs children may encounter in public! Topics included what different signs mean, and what their colors indicate such as crosswalk signs, stop signs, and pedestrian signs. They later went to the gym to practice crossing a street safely, looking both ways, and having an adult with you.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Recover A Stolen Vehicle And Arrest Two Suspects in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 21525 block of Spring Plaza Drive in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arriving, the suspect was observed sitting inside a vehicle with a reprogramming scanning tool attempting to re-key the vehicle. The suspect...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conroe man sent to prison for violently abducting ex-girlfriend
CONROE, TX -- A 24-year-old Conroe man has been ordered to federal prison following his conviction of kidnapping of a minor victim from Northwest Houston, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty April 19. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to serve 131 months...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Violent robber receives massive sentence for multiple crimes
HOUSTON, TX -- A 27-year-old Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute pleaded guilty Nov, 2021. Today, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Matute a 108-month term of imprisonment for the two...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Makes Arrest for Felony Burglary/Sex Assault Other Victims or Information Sought in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- On August 9th, 2022, Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the “Montfair at the Woodlands Apartments” located at 10851 W. Montfair Blvd, in The Woodlands, Texas 77382, in regards to a home-invasion call. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male in a female child’s bedroom who was naked from the waist down. Deputies detained the male, secured the scene, and contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Victim’s Unit to respond to the scene. SVU Detectives were able to determine that the male, identified as Junior Sierra (25 years of age), who was both an employee and a resident of the apartment complex, had broken into this apartment and then gotten into bed with a female child with his clothes off. The parents of the young child were alerted to noises within the apartment and detained the male while contacting law enforcement. Junior Sierra was arrested at the scene and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the charge of “Burglary of a Habitation, with intent to commit sex offense” which is a First Degree Felony.
