Washington State

Washington state AG joins coalition challenging Idaho's restrictive abortion laws

SEATTLE — Nearly two dozen attorneys general, including Washington state's top prosecutor, have joined a coalition challenging Idaho’s new restrictive abortion law. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson joined the coalition, which includes 21 total throughout the country, which filed a friend of the court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Washington’s distracted driving law: has it reduced collisions five years into its passage?

Washington’s distracted driving law appears to be working. A new study shows it has reduced crashes across the state. It’s been five years since the legislature beefed up our distracted driving laws by putting a total ban on having cell phones in your hand. The law only allows you one swipe to access your hands-free phone options while driving, which includes sitting at a red light, or being stuck in bumper-to-bumper congestion.
WASHINGTON STATE
Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition

YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
TOPPENISH, WA
Washington State
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030

(Green Car Reports) — Washington State is once again looking to end sales of new internal-combustion cars and trucks by 2030. The state legislature passed what started under HB 1204 and SB 5256, collectively known as Clean Cars 2030 and placed into the state’s supplemental transportation budget, on March 11. The legislation would shift policy […]
WASHINGTON STATE
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FIREBAUGH, CA
Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
OREGON STATE
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
KANSAS STATE
Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
YAKIMA, WA
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA

