NJ councilwoman’s powerful dad bashes press for hit-and-run coverage
JERSEY CITY — Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise is dragging his local paper for its continued reporting on his daughter, Councilwoman Amy DeGise, following a hit-and-run last month. The county executive called The Jersey Journal a "rag" and a "mean spirited tabloid" in a Facebook post on Saturday. His...
Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016
Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
A Michaels is coming to Sussex County, NJ for the first time
Whenever a retail space sits empty for two years, it’s a good thing when it’s filled. T. he Bed Bath & Beyond in Newton at Hampton Plaza closed in 2020 during the pandemic after being listed by the parent company as an “underperforming location.” That was 13,366 square feet of retail space the town in Sussex County saw go dark.
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
3-practice merger forms orthopedic group with 5 spine surgeons
Wayne, N.J.-based University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics have merged to form OrthoEast. OrthoEast has sixteen physicians, five of whom are spine surgeons: Arash Emami, MD; Ki Hwang, MD; Kumar Sinha, MD; Michael Faloon, MD; and Nikhil Sahai, MD. The practice has 6 locations across New Jersey...
The country’s 1st Black country club is in N.J. Now, it’ll be on national historic register.
An important piece of history in New Jersey is being added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Shady Rest Golf and Country Club in Scotch Plains is considered to be the first African American country club in the nation. Members of a committee to preserve its legacy recently announced it had won the listing.
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Hindus want Diwali holiday in all 24 school districts of Middlesex County
Hindus are pushing for a Diwali holiday in all the 24 public school districts of Middlesex County (New Jersey), while schools in only seven of these districts are closing on October 24, the day of their most popular festival Diwali in 2022. Schools are closed in East Brunswick, Edison, Monroe,...
Main Street NJ: Flemington
Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
Neoclassical Palladian Villa on the New Jersey Coastline
Old meets new at this luxury oceanfront villa in Deal, New Jersey. The Palladian-inspired architecture is a modern take of Villa Trissino by the great Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley Architects, the H-shaped Villa on the Atlantic is very simple and transparent. From the entrance...
Boonton’s St. Thérèse Shrine attracts the faith-filled
St. Thérèse Shrine in Boonton draws vast numbers of people, especially in these trying times. According to Carol Bsarany — it is a peaceful place of miracles. “Many believers have had their prayers answered,” says the Saint Mary’s Denville parishioner. “There are dozens and dozens of roses laid on her altar. St. Thérèse, ‘The Little Flower’ is known for her roses. This is their way of giving thanks.”
Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade
The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
