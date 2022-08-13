ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Bergen County man who stabbed Rushdie voted only in 2016

Hadi T. Matar, the Fairview man charged with attempting to murder author Salmon Rushdie, is an infrequent voter in New Jersey elections. Records maintained by the New Jersey Division of Elections show that Matar registered to vote in November 2015, just one week after his 18th birthday. He voted in the 2016 Democratic primary — Hillary Clinton won 61% against Bernie Sanders in Fairview that year — and general elections, but hasn’t voted since then.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
HOBOKEN, NJ
beckersspine.com

3-practice merger forms orthopedic group with 5 spine surgeons

Wayne, N.J.-based University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics have merged to form OrthoEast. OrthoEast has sixteen physicians, five of whom are spine surgeons: Arash Emami, MD; Ki Hwang, MD; Kumar Sinha, MD; Michael Faloon, MD; and Nikhil Sahai, MD. The practice has 6 locations across New Jersey...
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

Main Street NJ: Flemington

Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
idesignarch.com

Neoclassical Palladian Villa on the New Jersey Coastline

Old meets new at this luxury oceanfront villa in Deal, New Jersey. The Palladian-inspired architecture is a modern take of Villa Trissino by the great Italian Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio. Designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley Architects, the H-shaped Villa on the Atlantic is very simple and transparent. From the entrance...
DEAL, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Boonton’s St. Thérèse Shrine attracts the faith-filled

St. Thérèse Shrine in Boonton draws vast numbers of people, especially in these trying times. According to Carol Bsarany — it is a peaceful place of miracles. “Many believers have had their prayers answered,” says the Saint Mary’s Denville parishioner. “There are dozens and dozens of roses laid on her altar. St. Thérèse, ‘The Little Flower’ is known for her roses. This is their way of giving thanks.”
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
STOCKTON, NJ

