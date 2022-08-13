NEDERLAND — Karley Swindel took to Facebook with the exciting announcement of becoming a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Swindel wrote, "I am so excited to officially say I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER I remember locking eyes with the DCC when I was 5 years old at Texas Stadium. I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day. When I have a dream, I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with EVERYTHING in me. This has been a long, hard journey but WE DID IT!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning. LET’S DO THIS P.S. - It was my Papa’s birthday the day I found out I made the team Thank you for the gift from Heaven, Papa! I know you will be watching every game from the best seat in the house."

