Celina, TX

KFDM-TV

Karley Swindel shares her excitement after becoming Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader

NEDERLAND — Karley Swindel took to Facebook with the exciting announcement of becoming a Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader. Swindel wrote, "I am so excited to officially say I am a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER I remember locking eyes with the DCC when I was 5 years old at Texas Stadium. I knew in that moment, I wanted to be them one day. When I have a dream, I feel passionate about, I go for it and go for it with EVERYTHING in me. This has been a long, hard journey but WE DID IT!!! The hard work has paid off and the fun work is finally beginning. LET’S DO THIS P.S. - It was my Papa’s birthday the day I found out I made the team Thank you for the gift from Heaven, Papa! I know you will be watching every game from the best seat in the house."
NEDERLAND, TX
KXII.com

The end of a holiday tradition in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 9 years ago Isaac and Deb Henson started the beginning of what would turn into one of their neighborhoods holiday traditions. Deb Henson said, “We started with a few inflatables and it just grew and over time it became the whole entire yard for Halloween and Christmas and then we had several other inflatables for other holidays.”
B93

What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?

Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
City
Celina, TX
State
Colorado State
Celina, TX
Health
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Health
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Becca Waugh

Rebecca (Becca) Waugh has always dabbled in different facets of the fine arts. From painting to digital design, she was determined to do it all. Waugh is the owner and designer of Sleepy Panther Design Co., an independent creative studio based in Fort Worth that specializes in graphic design, illustration, and animation. Starting her own business allowed Waugh to follow whichever path life showed her.
FORT WORTH, TX
getnews.info

At 21-Year-Old Khalil Haji Becomes One Of The Youngest Real Estate Agency Owner

Just Khalil Investments LLC is the name of the real estate agency started by this young entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas. Khalil Haji grew up in Denver, Colorado. Now he is a resident of Dallas, Texas. He had a passion for starting his own business at the young age of 17 years. However, he was not sure where to go. He used his entire savings to start a daycare when the pandemic initially started. Khalil started the daycare because his family businesses were shutting down, and the daycare industry was seeing great growth. Though it had a slow start, it has now become a 7-figure business. He then expanded into real estate with Just Khalil Investments LLC, becoming one of the youngest real estate agency owners in the world.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
papercitymag.com

The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano

Brunch Club also serves beignets at Plano's Legacy Hall. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Students discuss back-to-school fears in a post-Uvalde world

CRANDALL, Texas — When Crandall ISD held a highly-realistic active shooter drill at Crandall High School late last month, teachers who played the roles of victims admitted to us that the exercise was emotionally difficult at times. Police officers racing through the hallways, although armed with weapons rendered safe...
CRANDALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Housing First Does Not Work

“Housing First” was created originally by New York social worker Sam Tsembris in 1992. The idea was so simple as to be absurd: homelessness is caused by a lack of housing; thus, we should simply give the homeless homes. Soon after, many private and public figures touted that we just needed to supply every chronically homeless person with a home and we could end the homelessness pandemic within a decade. Since then, the federal government has mandated the Housing First strategy nationwide, and Dallas has proudly adopted it.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth restaurant has been recognized on Yelp's top 100 places to eat in Texas for three years running. Even with that accolade - there is something very important that's missing from their menu – Prices. For more information, go to TasteProject.org.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
ARLINGTON, TX
