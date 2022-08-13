Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
NBC Los Angeles
Third Person Charged With Murder in Downey Slaying of Off-Duty Officer
Three people have been arrested and now charged with murder in the shooting death of Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old Monterey Park police officer who was killed in a LA Fitness gym parking lot in Downey while off duty on Monday. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old, was charged with one count of...
Officials ID man LAPD says died in standoff of apparent self-inflicted wound
Authorities today identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement.
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
NBC Los Angeles
Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana
Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana. Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
Long Beach Post
DA files felony charges against woman shown in viral video of racist harassment
A Long Beach woman shown screaming insults, lobbing racial abuse and vandalizing property in a viral video was charged today with threatening her neighbors and violating their civil rights, officials said. Lorrene Lake, 58, faces six counts of felony criminal threats and one felony count of violating civil rights following...
fox40jackson.com
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a ‘ticking time bomb’ by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb,” and says his “days are still numbered” after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
NBC Los Angeles
Prosecutors Have Asked to Hold Nurse Charged in Fatal Windsor Hills Crash With No Bail
The LA County District Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to hold in jail with no bail the woman accused of killing six people in a fiery crash earlier this month in Windsor Hills, citing ‘worsening’ mental health concerns. In a motion to oppose bail release the...
Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton
A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
womenworking.com
LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Man Wounded in Deputy Shooting in Gardena Area
A man allegedly armed with a gun was wounded in a deputy shooting Tuesday in the Gardena area, authorities said.
foxla.com
7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Arrest in Armed Robbery Targeting $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch Market
A little more than a month after a violent attack and robbery in Rowland Heights, authorities have made an arrest. The individuals involved got away with a $60,000 Rolex in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market. Cell phone video showed a man and woman attacked and held at gunpoint in the parking lot.
NBC Los Angeles
Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead
A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.
