Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Third Person Charged With Murder in Downey Slaying of Off-Duty Officer

Three people have been arrested and now charged with murder in the shooting death of Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old Monterey Park police officer who was killed in a LA Fitness gym parking lot in Downey while off duty on Monday. Gerardo Magallanes, an 18-year-old, was charged with one count of...
NBC Los Angeles

Attacker Sought in Shooting Death of Man in Santa Ana

Authorities are asking for help in finding the person who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon in Santa Ana. Officers responded Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said in a statement.
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
KTLA

Man killed in Santa Ana drive-by shooting caught on video

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to […]
KTLA

Deputies open fire on suspect after female found with gunshot wound in Compton

A suspect who allegedly opened fire on another person during a family disturbance was hospitalized after being shot by deputies in Compton overnight. The incident occurred in the 300 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Arriving deputies found a female victim who […]
womenworking.com

LAPD Reveals That Narcotics Were Found in Anne Heche’s System

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Anne Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on August 5th. A blood test revealed the presence of narcotics in her system. However, additional testing is required to determine if they were given to her medically.
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
foxla.com

7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Street racers and spectators reportedly ransacked and looted a 7-Eleven in the Harbor Gateway area after a large street takeover early Monday morning. The street takeover allegedly occurred at the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street in the Athens neighborhood in...
NBC Los Angeles

Orange County Couple Struck in Marked Crosswalk, Leaving Husband Dead

A husband and wife in their 60s were struck by a hit-and-run driver in a clearly marked Laguna Beach crosswalk, leaving the husband dead, authorities said Monday. The husband, identified by Laguna Beach police as Stanley Isaacs, died of his injuries after witnesses say he pushed his wife out of the way.

