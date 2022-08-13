ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Main Street NJ: Flemington

Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
untappedcities.com

10 Famous People Buried in Cemeteries Around NYC

Lin Manuel Miranda penned the famous refrain “You have no control: / Who lives / Who dies / Who tells your story?” for his award-winning musical, Hamilton, about the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Fortunately, the legacy of slews of famous individuals — including Hamilton himself — have a palpable trail due in part to their tombstones based in New York City. Read on to learn about 10 famous people buried in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
beckersspine.com

3-practice merger forms orthopedic group with 5 spine surgeons

Wayne, N.J.-based University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics have merged to form OrthoEast. OrthoEast has sixteen physicians, five of whom are spine surgeons: Arash Emami, MD; Ki Hwang, MD; Kumar Sinha, MD; Michael Faloon, MD; and Nikhil Sahai, MD. The practice has 6 locations across New Jersey...
boozyburbs.com

Morimoto Alums Opening Sushi Restaurant in Bergen County

A new unnamed as of yet restaurant is coming to Bergen County from two Morimoto alums. The now shuttered location of Wild Wasabi in Norwood will be the home. Unfortunately many details are still being worked on — like the name — though expect Japanese dishes and a sushi menu.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

World Series Throws Toms River A Curveball

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River East Little League All-Stars wound up on the wrong side of a gem in the Little League Baseball Metro Region Tournament in Bristol, Ct. East was no-hit in the championship game by right-hander Joey Lionetti, who pitched the New York-Massapequa Coast Little League to a 4-0 victory at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Little League Leadership Training Center on Friday night, August 12, broadcast on ESPN.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Hackettstown August 2022

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ

