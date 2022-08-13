Read full article on original website
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
talbotspy.org
Not So Wild a Dream: Connecting the Mid-Shore for Bikes with Owen Bailey
Two recent meetings—one in Talbot and one in Kent County—have amplified a continued interest in creating a network Rail/Trail bike paths that would interconnect all of the Eastern Shore. The plans are serious, long term and the benefits are substantial. The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) and local...
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people.
WMDT.com
Powellville Fire Company raises funds for Corporal Hilliard’s family
POWELLVILLE, Md. – On Saturday, the Powellville Volunteer Fire Company showed their support for the Hilliard family in a big way. They presented Corporal Glenn Hilliard’s family with a $5,000 check raised from a benefit breakfast and silent auction on July 17th. The fire company says they were able to make it happen through community support.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda man nets world-record $4.5M prize in Ocean City fishing contest
It’s a good bet that Jeremy Duffie won’t ever have to lament the big one that got away – not after hooking a 77.5-pound white marlin that netted a world-record prize of more than $4.5 million. Jeremy landed the marlin Friday morning while fishing with his family...
WBOC
Honoring Delmarva Farmers: Brandon Bonk
Ten years ago, Brandon Bonk, of Kent County, Del., was managing 2,500 acres of grains and had just partnered with another young farmer to plant 85 acres of potatoes. Now with 5,500 total acres in production, 275 of those acres potatoes, Brandon then and now considers his a family farm.
Cape Gazette
WBOC
Record Setting Prize Won at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - An angler got a record setting prize at the White Marlon Open in Ocean City. Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, landed the winning fish earning more than $4.5 million. Duffie, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while...
Cape Gazette
CHEER seeks Oct. 8 craft show vendors
CHEER seeks hobby and craft vendors for its fall holiday craft show set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown. The fee is $35 for an 8-foot table. Additional...
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
KENT COUNTY, Del.- After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September. However, in last night's council meeting, members voted to push the date up to Aug. 30.
Bay Net
Maryland Delegate Candidate Files Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against Lusby Couple
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CEO of Merillat Pools and former 2022 Republican State Delegate Candidate for District 27C, Kevin Merillat, has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Lusby couple over social media posts and videos of him taken in St. Leonard. The video in question was filmed around...
WMDT.com
Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury August 19th
SALISBURY, Md. – Third Friday returns to Downtown Salisbury this week, and this month’s theme is Urban Artscapes. Artists and crafters will be lining the streets with live music and a ton of other special activities. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Lloyd "Jack" Goldsborough McAllister, Jr.
Lloyd G. McAllister, Jr. “Jack” of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the age of 98. Jack graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, Maryland and entered the Army Air Corps in February of 1943. As a Navigator in the 14th Air Force, he flew 74 combat missions throughout China, Burma, and India and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals. Jack was honorably discharged in February of 1946.
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
WBOC
Niamh Michelle Shortt
Niamh Michelle Shortt, 38, Salisbury resident, passed early Monday morning, August 8th 2022. Born in Galway, Ireland, she was the daughter of Norah Fahy Shortt and Brendan Shortt. She was a woman who bravely followed her passions in life, whether that was through building vibrant sustainable and just food systems...
WBOC
Additional Regulations Will Not be Added For Rentable Scooters
At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
delawarepublic.org
Donovan Smith manufactured home park residents await sewer connection months after Lewes annexation
Nearly half a year after the town of Lewes annexed the Donovan Smith manufactured home park, septic system failures that prompted the annexation remain unresolved. Residents began advocating for Lewes to annex the park in 2017, arguing that connecting it to the town’s municipal sewer system could resolve years of maintenance problems, including raw sewage leaks and unreliable drinking water.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bethany Beach (DE)
Bethany Beach is a mini and relaxing coastal town in Sussex County, Delaware, United States, famous for its expensive, limitless, and extensive sandy beaches and boardwalks. The town had a population of 1,150 people during the 2020 census. Due to its small size, it has a homely feel. Bethany Beach...
WMDT.com
81st National Folk Festival returns to Downtown this month
SALISBURY, Md. – The 81st National Folk Festival will take over Downtown Salisbury in just 13 days. It’s America’s largest, most prestigious, and longest-running celebrations of arts, culture, and heritage. The festival kicks off August 26th and is sure to be full of fun for the whole family.
WBOC
Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Begins
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is Aug. 14-20. Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is a win-win for both spenders and Maryland businesses. And for some, it is a tradition they look forward to before the new school year. The Bay Country Shop, voted Dorchester and Talbot County's Best Business...
