William “Bill” Gordon Schaefer 1935~2022
William “Bill” Gordon Schaefer, 87, of 66 Sanibel Lane, Chambersburg, PA, died at 7:40 a.m. on August 12, 2022, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. He was the son John Gordon and Helen L. Schaefer of Williamsport, PA. Bill served in the US Navy from 1954-1957. He was employed for...
Juanita L Jones obituary 1938~2022
Juanita L Jones, 84, of Montgomery Village, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Sunday, May 1, 1938 in Williamson, WV, she was a daughter of the late William Harrison and Chloe Ann McKinney Maynard. Juanita was a 1956 graduate of the Williamson Senior...
Edward B Goetzenberger 1932~2022
Edward B Goetzenberger, 90, of New Oxford, PA died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his cottage at the Brethren Home Community. Born March 7, 1932 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Ralph and Edna (Cooper) Goetzenberger. He was the husband of the late Martha “Ann” (Reitz) Goetzenberger who died June 12, 2020.
Robert Owen “Bob” Hartranft Sr. 1923~2022
Mr. Robert Owen “Bob” Hartranft Sr., 99, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Irene Basore Forbes Hartranft, who preceded him in death on March 8, 2015. Born January 8, 1923, in Maugansville, Maryland, he was a son...
Stephen J “Steve” Overcash 1945~2022
Dr. Stephen J “Steve” Overcash, 77, of Chambersburg, passed into God’s Paradise on Friday morning, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elise, of 52 years; sons David (Elizabeth) of Boise, ID, and Michael of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Adan, Everett, and Alexandra Overcash; one sister Jill (Larry) Witter; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was the son of the late Ginny and Jay Overcash.
Dorothy Ann Kopas obituary 1930~2022
Dorothy Ann Kopas, age 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living. Born in Newark, NJ on December 5, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Catharine (Cump) Hause. Dorothy, also known as “Dot” to her friends, worked at Letterkenny...
Men’s Basketball: Five newcomers set to join the Raider program
Shippensburg University men’s basketball head coach Chris Fite has confirmed the recruitment of five players for the 2022-23 season. Of the newcomers to the Raider program, four are freshmen and one is a transfer. Four of the newcomers played their high school basketball in Pennsylvania and one played in Maryland.
Walter L Bragunier obituary 1932~2022
Walter L. Bragunier, Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away August 7, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Raleigh F. Bragunier, Sr. and Matilda Gail (Baker) Bragunier. Walter was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family...
Healthy Franklin County Accepting Nominations for Community Health Champions
Healthy Franklin County, a local health improvement coalition, is accepting nominations for the inaugural Community Health Champion award(s) that will be announced this fall at the Franklin County Health Summit on October 20th at Wilson College. Healthy Franklin County works with community-based organizations that are doing extraordinary work to improve the health and well-being of Franklin County residents.
Mildred L Tayman obituary 1934~2022
Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022 our family lost an extraordinary woman, our Mother, Mildred L Tayman, of Chambersburg. Born December 24, 1934 in Derby, VA, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Flo (Phillips) Wells. Her passing was sudden and unexpected. We are all heartbroken and still trying to accept that she is gone.
Mary E Flohr obituary 1944~2022
Mary E Flohr (Staley), 78, of 1703 Willow Point Rd Effingham, SC died Sunday, August 7, 2022 at MUSC Florence Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born July 20, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Elliot and Margaret Wetzel Staley. She was predeceased by her husband...
Ilene R Minnich obituary 1923~2022
Mrs. Ilene R Minnich (Etter), 99, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro. Born July 21, 1923 in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Viva E. (Smith) Etter. Mrs. Minnich was a graduate of Quincy High School with...
Brenda Hawkins obituary 1951~2022
Brenda Hawkins, 70, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday August 7, 2022 at her home. Born October 10, 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Ann (Cammon) Sweeney. Brenda loved doing puzzles, watching horror movies, and animals. She is survived by three daughters,...
Carol E Shatzley obituary 1945~2022
Carol E Shatzley (Fields), 77, of Pleasant Hall, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late George Walter Simon and Edith Hadassah (Smith) Fields. Carol attended the Greenvillage Church of God,...
Bridge replacement projects in Perry County
PennDOT plans three major bridge replacement projects in Perry County next year. The public can review plans for the projects and provide input online through September 10. The bridge replacement projects are currently in the design phase. Construction work will take place in the 2024 construction season. Information, including roadway...
Roof fire blamed on downed power line
(Revised from original post) A roof fire Monday at Guilford Township’s Saga Buffet restaurant is blamed on a downed power line. West Penn Power shut of power to the building and took care of repairs to the line; while firefighters from nine area fire departments spent an hour at the scene dousing the resultant roof fire.
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer 1927~2022
Kenneth “Vernon” Rouzer, 95, of Harrisonville, PA, passed away Saturday, August 6th, at UPMC Osteopathic Community Hospital, Harrisburg, PA. Vernon was born in Knobsville, PA on June 22, 1927, a son of the late Velma Elizabeth (Glunt) and Charles E. “Ted” Rouzer. He was the husband of Mae E. (Murphy) Rouzer, whom he married on October 2, 1948.
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook obituary 1939~2022
Hildegard B “Hilde” Rook, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on August 10, 2022 at 11:11 p.m. She was born in Munich, Germany on September 16, 1939 to Karl and Barbara Schrembs. Hilde Came to America and married the love of her life, Samuel N....
Carla D Harbaugh obituary 1956~2022
Mrs. Carla D Harbaugh (Koons), 65, of Orrtanna, PA passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 14, 1956 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Ellen Louise (Yeakle) Koons. Carla graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the...
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait 1937~2022
Mary Catharine “Kate” Strait (Knable), 84, of Chambersburg, PA quietly passed away on Friday August 5, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jabez and the late Gladys (Schetromph) Knable. She is preceded in death by her husband Junior Strait...
