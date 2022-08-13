Dr. Stephen J “Steve” Overcash, 77, of Chambersburg, passed into God’s Paradise on Friday morning, August 12, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Elise, of 52 years; sons David (Elizabeth) of Boise, ID, and Michael of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Adan, Everett, and Alexandra Overcash; one sister Jill (Larry) Witter; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was the son of the late Ginny and Jay Overcash.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO