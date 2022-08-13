Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns
DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September.
WBOC
Additional Regulations Will Not be Added For Rentable Scooters
At their meeting last night, the Salisbury City Council said they cannot add or create laws regarding the rentable scooters found around the city. Mayor Jake Day said there's really not much the city can do, but riders are subject to Maryland's traffic laws.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda man nets world-record $4.5M prize in Ocean City fishing contest
It’s a good bet that Jeremy Duffie won’t ever have to lament the big one that got away – not after hooking a 77.5-pound white marlin that netted a world-record prize of more than $4.5 million. Jeremy landed the marlin Friday morning while fishing with his family...
WBOC
The Christian Shelter's Refrigerator is Down and Is Looking to the Community for Help
The refrigerator at the Christian Shelter in Salisbury stopped working, a costly situation for the organization and the people it serves. The shelter had to throw away over 2,000 dollars worth of food that would have fed around 75 people.
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar announces basketball hoop legislation
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar has announced legislation that prohibits playing basketball on all public streets and/or obstructing sidewalks. Town officials are asking citizens to not place portable basketball hoops on public streets, the edge of their driveway, the sidewalks, or the edge of their lawn. If you opt to purchase a portable basketball hoop, you are asked to place it on your property in a location that will prohibit playing on the public street or hindering the free passage of vehicular traffic and/or pedestrians’ use of the sidewalks.
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th
WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
WBOC
MSP Searching for Driver in Fatal Wicomico Co. Hit and Run
SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim, 29 year-old Colin Henny Lin of Lewes, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a motor scooter at the time of the incident according to police.
WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland State Trooper search for driver, truck involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
SALISBURY, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help to find a driver who troopers say struck and killed a Delaware man early Tuesday and fled the scene. Troopers said Colin Henny Lin, 29, Lewes, Del., was driving a motorized scooter and attempted to cross...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
One dead and another injured in Wicomico County house fire
A Monday afternoon house fire claims the life of a Wicomico County man and injures a woman in the home.
Cape Gazette
Confusion surrounds canal lease extensions in Lewes
A total of 13 properties along Pilottown Road in Lewes are up for lease extensions. Previously, two 10-year leases had been granted, but across the canal, 99-year leases are available to Lewes Beach owners. Pilottown Road residents would like the same opportunity. The issue has been discussed in workshops leading...
The Dispatch
Two Diamondback Turtles Released After New York Stay
OCEAN CITY – Two threatened diamondback turtles collected by a New York family on vacation in the resort area as pets found their way back home this month in a roundabout way. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program last week received two diamondback turtles, a threatened species symbolic of the...
WMDT.com
Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City
Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
The Dispatch
Property Owner Addresses Ongoing Renovations
BERLIN– The owner of several Main Street storefronts undergoing renovations wants to assure the public the work is moving forward. In the wake of community criticism regarding the condition of buildings on Main Street that have been in the midst of improvements for months, Blue Water Development issued a statement Tuesday outlining property owner Jack Burbage’s commitment to the project.
WBOC
Salisbury Councilwoman Calls for Effort to Stop Underage Kids from Riding Scooters
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Councilwoman April Jackson says she's seen a lot of kids under 18 riding the Bird scooters around Salisbury, though riders must be over 18 years of age to operate them. "The major concern now is the underage riding scooters. Not only are they riding the scooters during...
WBOC
One Dead, One Injured Following Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
