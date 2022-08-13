DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar has announced legislation that prohibits playing basketball on all public streets and/or obstructing sidewalks. Town officials are asking citizens to not place portable basketball hoops on public streets, the edge of their driveway, the sidewalks, or the edge of their lawn. If you opt to purchase a portable basketball hoop, you are asked to place it on your property in a location that will prohibit playing on the public street or hindering the free passage of vehicular traffic and/or pedestrians’ use of the sidewalks.

DELMAR, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO