Wicomico County, MD

WMDT.com

Delmar officials close State Street playground temporarily amid safety concerns

DELMAR, Del. – One playground in Delmar is temporarily closed after town officials discovered some safety issues. Those visiting State Street Park will find the playground, except the swing set, blocked off by caution tape. It will stay that way until the town can make repairs, according to Town Manager Jeff Fleetwood.
WBOC

Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building

After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September.
WMDT.com

Town of Delmar announces basketball hoop legislation

DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar has announced legislation that prohibits playing basketball on all public streets and/or obstructing sidewalks. Town officials are asking citizens to not place portable basketball hoops on public streets, the edge of their driveway, the sidewalks, or the edge of their lawn. If you opt to purchase a portable basketball hoop, you are asked to place it on your property in a location that will prohibit playing on the public street or hindering the free passage of vehicular traffic and/or pedestrians’ use of the sidewalks.
WMDT.com

Wicomico County Fair Returns Aug. 19th

WICOMICO. Co., MD – This weekend, families are invited to head to Winterplace Place Park for the 86th Annual Wicomico County Fair. Zach Evans with Wicomico County Fair joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to tell us more about the event. The fair opens to the public this Friday...
WBOC

MSP Searching for Driver in Fatal Wicomico Co. Hit and Run

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are looking for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim, 29 year-old Colin Henny Lin of Lewes, Delaware was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a motor scooter at the time of the incident according to police.
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WMDT.com

Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting

DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
Cape Gazette

Confusion surrounds canal lease extensions in Lewes

A total of 13 properties along Pilottown Road in Lewes are up for lease extensions. Previously, two 10-year leases had been granted, but across the canal, 99-year leases are available to Lewes Beach owners. Pilottown Road residents would like the same opportunity. The issue has been discussed in workshops leading...
The Dispatch

Two Diamondback Turtles Released After New York Stay

OCEAN CITY – Two threatened diamondback turtles collected by a New York family on vacation in the resort area as pets found their way back home this month in a roundabout way. The Maryland Coastal Bays Program last week received two diamondback turtles, a threatened species symbolic of the...
WMDT.com

Motorcycle Collision in Ocean City

Ocean City, Md- At approximately 4 pm on Friday police responded to the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 14th Street for a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The person operating the motorcycle is a 35 year old man a, was treated on scene by Ocean City EMS before being flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in critical condition.
The Dispatch

Property Owner Addresses Ongoing Renovations

BERLIN– The owner of several Main Street storefronts undergoing renovations wants to assure the public the work is moving forward. In the wake of community criticism regarding the condition of buildings on Main Street that have been in the midst of improvements for months, Blue Water Development issued a statement Tuesday outlining property owner Jack Burbage’s commitment to the project.
WBOC

One Dead, One Injured Following Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
