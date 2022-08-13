ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Mount Nittany Health expands services in Boalsburg

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health identified the need for behavioral health services as a priority in its 2019 Community Needs Health Assessment.

Now almost 3 years later they have announced that Pediatric Psychologist, Shannon Manley, PhD, has joined Mount Nittany Physician Group Pediatrics. She will be practicing at the Mount Nittany Health Boalsburg location.

“Mount Nittany Physician Group is one of the largest pediatric health care providers in Centre County and partnering with them provides me a great opportunity to provide therapy and psychological testing services to many children and families who would otherwise have difficulty obtaining these services,” Dr. Manley said.

“My professional interest in improving access to mental healthcare for families in underserved communities aligns well with Mount Nittany Health`s priorities,” Dr. Manley said.

Dr. Manley holds a Bachelor of Science (magna cum laude) in psychology from Juniata College and a Master of Arts and PhD from the University of Toledo in clinical psychology.

“I am a strong advocate for evidence-based practice. This approach to behavioral healthcare involves using treatments that have been found through research to be effective and tailoring them to the needs and context of each individual child,” Dr. Manley said. “I incorporate this by teaming up with kids and families and acknowledging that everyone on the team has expertise that they bring to the table. I know about science-backed techniques and skills, and kids and parents are experts on themselves: their values, strengths, needs, and circumstances. Together, we can come up with a treatment plan that works for them.”

The pediatric behavioral health services offered by Mount Nittany Physician Group include therapy, testing, and crisis evaluation. Therapy is offered for established Mount Nittany Physician Group primary care patients up to 18 years old.

“There is still a stigma in our society surrounding mental health services, and the courage, drive, and strength demonstrated by my patients and their families to overcome this fuels me to show up for work every day and provide them with the quality care and support they deserve,” Shannon said.

Dr. Manley is devoted to including accessibility, evidence-based care, and prevention in her professional practice.

“I especially love working with kids and teens because it provides an opportunity for early intervention and prevention of serious impairment later in life,” Dr. Manley said.

Dr. Manley loves animals, the outdoors, and her family. She has two dogs, a guinea pig, and lots of plants. She is an avid gardener, true crime podcast listener, and “Bachelorette” fan. Her husband is a physician at Mount Nittany Physician Group.

