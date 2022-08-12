ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Review: Conductor Lina González-Granados makes a big splash in the big outdoors in her Bowl debut

By Mark Swed
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttazT_0hFVC8b500
Lina González-Granados conducts a program including Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" for her Los Angeles Philharmonic debut at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

For the record :
5:02 p.m. Aug. 13, 2022 : A previous headline on this article referred to Lina González-Granados as a composer. She is a conductor.

Thursday night, Lina González-Granados became the second of the four young conductors making their harrowing Los Angeles Philharmonic debuts at the Hollywood Bowl this month. They are harrowing in no small part because of the mere single rehearsal that same morning. With no hope for coaxing finesse, most debutants go in for making a big splash in the big outdoors with big effects. González-Granados proved no exception, although she also happened to be very good at that.

Then again, a morning rehearsal may have felt like a small luxury to the 36-year-old conductor from Cali, Colombia, who has been an assistant conductor to Riccardo Muti at the Chicago Symphony since February 2020. During a CSO dress rehearsal in June, Muti tested positive for COVID-19, which required González-Granados to immediately take over and run through Beethoven’s Violin Concerto for the evening concert, leaving her to also conduct Brahms’ First Symphony cold that night. An impressed orchestra extended her position, which was supposed to end that month, for another season.

Then again, González-Granados may already have her foot out the CSO door. Her Bowl concert will be followed by an even more decisive debut next month, as she begins her new post as Los Angeles Opera's resident conductor by leading “Lucia di Lammermoor” for the company's opening night. In November, González-Granados will make her third local debut, this time with the Pasadena Symphony, which is currently trying out conductors to fill the orchestra’s music director vacancy.

González-Granados, in fact, seemed already right at home at the Bowl. She opened with Nina Shekhar’s “Lumina,” a short sunburst of a piece, which was written while the composer was a student at USC. The school’s Thornton Symphony gave the premiere in 2020 (a fact curiously left out of the Bowl program notes, for those who took the trouble to hunt them down on their cellphones). That was followed by Paganini’s “Sonata per la Grand Viola,” a small concerto that featured L.A. Phil principal violist Teng Li as soloist. Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” after intermission, served to showcase the L.A. Phil's first associate concertmaster, Nathan Cole.

Shekhar’s “Lumina” has been getting a lot of attention. The Minnesota Orchestra performed it in May. A week later the New York Philharmonic music director Jaap van Zweden added "Lumina" to a program of Beethoven and Mozart and included the piece on the orchestra’s tours to Germany and Vail, Colo.

The 11-minute score, inspired by classic Indian music, begins like a raga finding its tones and shortly explodes like an orchestral supernova in a wash of microtones before returning to its quiet origins. Shekhar says in a video she made for the New York Philharmonic that she feels the need to focus our attention, to help us listen to our environment and honor silence. Yet despite a reasonably straightforward performance, little of that proved suitable for the Bowl.

Opening silences were filled by picnickers packing up and aircrafts flying overhead. The great outburst, loudly amplified, somehow came out as a Hollywood-ish climax. The YouTube and Soundcloud recordings Shekhar links to on her website fill in the nuances lost outdoors.

The Paganini piece, however, is Bowl catnip. Shaped sort of like an aria from an Italian opera from 1834 (Paganini happened to write this the same year as the “Lucia” González-Granados will conduct in September), it begins with a recitative-like introduction followed by a song-like central section that leads to a propulsive theme and variations. At 12 minutes, the score is aria length. The orchestra has little to do. The viola part explores not only the instrument’s rich low register, but in the variations goes dazzlingly high with stratospheric harmonics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHwYN_0hFVC8b500
Teng Li is the soloist in Paganini's "Sonata per la Grand Viola" with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Li made a meal of it. Her viola — starkly expressive in the recitative, rich and resonant in the song and dazzlingly virtuosic in the variations — might have been a superhuman mezzo-soprano. The Sonata was written near the end of Paganini’s life, when, in poor health, he had to give up concertizing as the world’s most brilliant violinist, and is modest in comparison with his violin concertos and solo violin pieces. It is little heard or recorded. This was the L.A. Phil’s first performance of it. I don’t imagine all that many other major orchestras have bothered with it. They should. That is if they can find their own Li.

González-Granados’ official title in Chicago is the somewhat demeaning Sir Georg Solti Conducting Apprentice. Her “Scheherazade" was not the work of an apprentice, but it was Solti-like. She went in for making stentorian statements. The Russians tend to treat the Sultan's brassy theme as the mysteriously ominous presence of the ruler, Shahryar, in "One Thousand and One Nights," the inspiration for Rimsky-Korsakov's score. González-Granados made it simply a show of raw power, an aural force to glue you to your seat (or bench).

Nevertheless, the many solo instrumental passages, particularly Cole's fanciful realization of Scheherazade’s seductive violin interjections and Burt Hara’s glorious clarinet ruminations, were individual triumphs. Several principal players are on vacation, and that excitingly allowed other players their moments to shine. Still, this “Scheherazade” came on strong and pretty much stayed that way.

A well-rehearsed “Lucia,” which will have six performances, should present a far fuller picture of González-Granados' artistry. And while she’s at it, if she feels this strongly about Rimsky-Korsakov, how about pitching one of his wondrous yet neglected operas to L.A. Opera?

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toddrickallen.com

Kalaveras Coming To MDR, And Just About Everywhere…

Cantina Urbana Kalaveras is sure having a moment. They recently opened their location in Santa Monica. Now a reader spotted a banner up on the old Jerry’s Deli in Marina del Rey that says they are taking over the long-troubled space at 13181 Mindanao. And that’s not the end of the story: They are planning a major expansion across SoCal. Besides their current eight outposts, their website lists no less than 13 new locations in the works including Burbank, North Hollywood, and Long Beach. Kalaveras offers an immersive El Dia de Los Muertos celebratory fast/casual concept with “Latin American culinary classics” and a focus on mixology. (Thanks Jennifer!)
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Jewish Press

Report: LA on Course to Becoming Hate Capital of America

According to data compiled by Crosstown at USC, a nonprofit news organization based at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2022, 349 hate crimes were reported to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 16.7% increase from the first half of 2021, and more than double the same period in 2020 (Hate crimes in Los Angeles rising at record-setting pace).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

25 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos

Los Angeles is a vast beautiful land filled with so much culture, but unfortunately, movies and media don’t often capture that. In fact, L.A. is often depicted in an unrealistic light. So we decided to debunk some of those theories! Although some assumptions like loving tacos, sitting in traffic, and putting avocado on everything *might* be true―it seems there’s a ton of misinformation out there. We asked Angelenos what things people get wrong about Los Angeles―and we’ve collected some of the best responses below along with some of our own! See more: 41 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles This Summer
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georg Solti
Person
Beethoven
Person
Riccardo Muti
Eater

One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide: Coroner

An actress who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills in February died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner announced Tuesday. Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was found dead Feb. 18, 2022, near the intersection of Franklin and North Sierra Bonita avenues. She had been missing for five days before her body was found. The […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Orchestra Music#The Hollywood Bowl#Performing#The Chicago Symphony#Cso
purewow.com

The Best Pizza in Los Angeles, Whether You’re in the Mood for Deep Dish or NYC-Style

Los Angeles may not be known for its pizza, but we’re here to tell you that it definitely deserves some recognition. More and more ‘za spots have opened up, and they’re bringing authentic traditions and techniques to their pies. From Neapolitan-style pizzas cooked in large brick ovens to NYC slices that ooze with grease and cheese, LA has got it all. And yes, people here do eat carbs. In no particular order, here’s your guide to the best pizza in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Germany
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

Should Hotels Be Forced to House Homeless People?

In response to an initiative by a local union which garnered approximately 126,000 signatures, members of the City Council of Los Angeles unanimously voted on Friday, August 5, 2022 to ensure that a proposal — which will require hotel and motel properties in the city to use vacant rooms to house homeless people — will be on the ballot in March of 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
397K+
Followers
67K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy