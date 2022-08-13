ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemhi County, ID

Idaho Wildfire alert: Moose Fire update 2022-08-13

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
Pine Creek Ranch 08/11 (N.Carpenter)

Last updated: Fri, 12 Aug 2022 19:58:55

Incident is 27% contained.

 Firefighters are working 16-hour days, aggressively taking advantage of recent precipitation and favorable weather, making gains on objectives for containment and contingencies. Although the eastern side of the fire received more rainfall than the western side, generally favorable conditions aided firefighters across the fire. Similar weather is expected today with southwest winds and scattered rain and thunderstorms. With the increased humidity, fire behavior is generally expected to be moderate for the next few days. ·Effective 8:00 AM today, the Lemhi County Sheriff is reducing the evacuation notice to READY status for Zones 2 and 7, from Tower Creek to North Fork and west to Caddiagan Ranch. 

 

View Moose Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Helicopter with a load of retardant (M.Defries)
Helicopter over the Salmon River (Dudley)
Tuesday August 9 Community Meeting Flyer
Progression Map for Monday, August 8
Chasing Spot Fires, (McMillian)
Smoke column from south, 08/03, Delgado
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
Moose Fire Area, Road and Trail Closure Reduction
Chasing spot fires (McMillan)
Community Meeting announcement
Smoke column over Moose Fire, July 29.

