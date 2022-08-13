ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtycT_0hFVByw300

A San Francisco store owner is detailing what happened when a man with a homemade gun shot him after he didn't win the lottery.

Hisham Abu says the incident happened just after he opened his store, Sam's Market, on Wednesday morning.

Abu says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.

EXCLUSIVE: New SF DA explains how she plans to clean up city, hold criminals accountable

San Francisco's District Attorney Jenkins spoke exclusively to ABC7 News, laying out her main priorities as the city's new top prosecutor

"He told me you sold a fake ticket, and he had a balloon in his hand, with a pin from the front, and he had a piece of wood almost one foot long," said Abu." (He) hit the balloon with a piece of wood, and bullet goes out and it hit my shoulder."

Abu says he didn't realize he was shot until someone else told him.

The suspect is in custody and Abu says he hopes he'll stay there so he doesn't hurt anyone else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hFVByw300

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 16

Ryan
3d ago

I’m having a hard time understanding how that makeshift gun worked. Imagine trying to be angry while holding a balloon

Reply(1)
3
mayomama
4d ago

This is purely a racist attack on Abu. The guy came in the store with a homemade gun because he was looking to attack Abu. Where’s the red dot Indian love????

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Mill Valley man pleads guilty to turning garage into illegal gun factory

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Mill Valley man has pleaded guilty in federal court to converting his garage into a factory to manufacture illegal firearms and ghost guns.James William Palmer admitted to one count of unlicensed firearms manufacturing and dealing and now faces 5 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. In a plea agreement he entered Monday, Palmer admitted that from May 2020 to January 2021 he engaged in manufacturing and dealing in firearms.  He maintained an area in his garage for his firearms manufacturing and had on hand the tools, parts and accessories necessary to do so. He also...
MILL VALLEY, CA
CBS News

Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
HipHopDX.com

Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing

Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
CBS San Francisco

Have you seen this vehicle?; SF police offer $50,000 reward in April double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO -- Homicide detectives released a photo Monday of the vehicle connected to an April San Francisco shooting that left two victims dead and two others wounded and announced a $50,000 reward in the case.San Francisco police were hopeful the two developments would bring in leads to locate the shooter.According to SF police,  officers responded to reports of a shooting at a playground located on the 600 block of Brunswick Ave.  at approximately 4:39 p.m. on April 3, 2022.When they arrived, the officers discovered four adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#The Lottery#Violent Crime#New Sf Da#Abc7 News
KRON4 News

50k reward offered for information on SF double homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) –The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward in an effort to solve a double homicide from April in Alice Chalmers Playground. On April 3, at about 4:40 p.m., officers from the department’s Ingleside Station were sent to the playground in the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue to investigate a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]

Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
KSBW.com

SCPD: 2 people shot in gang violence in Beach Flats neighborhood

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is investigating a gang shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday night. According to police, a drive-by-style shooting is responsible for sending a 26 and a 28-year-old to the hospital. Both victims suffered a single gunshot wound. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
ksro.com

Petaluma Home Intruder Who Touched a Sleeping Woman Still on the Loose

Petaluma police are still looking for a man who allegedly went into a home and touched a woman’s leg as she slept. The woman called police shortly after 3:30 Friday morning. She says the man took off out of the house once she woke up and screamed. Investigations and residents still aren’t sure how the man got into the house in the first place. He also did not steal anything from the house, but detectives are still treating it as a possible attempted burglary.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

One Dead and One Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police have arrested a man for stabbing another to death after an argument. Last Thursday night, police received a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue with a suspect reportedly fleeing the area on foot. They located the suspect at the parking lot of Dutton Plaza and saw he was armed with two folding knives, one in each hand. Officers were able to safely deescalate the situation and take the suspect, 26-year-old Victor Ramirez-Plascencia, into custody without using force. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old victim from Santa Rosa was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. No additional information will be released about the victim until his next of kin has been notified.
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival,  officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on  two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy