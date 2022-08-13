ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-08-13

Idaho Incident News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SP1Qx_0hFVBrky00
Norton Fire

Last updated: Fri, 12 Aug 2022 19:38:56

Incident is 0% contained.

The Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022 when thunderstorms tracked through the Salmon Challis National Forest. The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles Northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.An aggressive initial attack was attempted with 25 firefighters and two type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small with direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior and access to the fire, a Direct Attack strategy was changed to Point Protection. The fire is currently estimated at 120 acres. Norton Lookout has been protected with structure wrap. Firefighters will continue to assess values in the fire area, including values along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

View Norton Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egHYD_0hFVBrky00
Norton Lookout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LGedY_0hFVBrky00
Norton Fire August 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3Lsz_0hFVBrky00
Norton Fire August 2
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSvD7_0hFVBrky00
Norton Fire August 2 from Middle Fork Peak LO

Comments / 0

Idaho Incident News

