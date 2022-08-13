Idaho Wildfire alert: Norton Fire update 2022-08-13

Norton Fire

Last updated: Fri, 12 Aug 2022 19:38:56

Incident is 0% contained.

The Norton Fire started on August 1, 2022 when thunderstorms tracked through the Salmon Challis National Forest. The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles Northwest of Lower Loon in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.An aggressive initial attack was attempted with 25 firefighters and two type 1 helicopters in an attempt to catch the fire small with direct attack. Ultimately due to firefighter safety, fire behavior and access to the fire, a Direct Attack strategy was changed to Point Protection. The fire is currently estimated at 120 acres. Norton Lookout has been protected with structure wrap. Firefighters will continue to assess values in the fire area, including values along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Norton Lookout

Norton Fire August 3

Norton Fire August 2