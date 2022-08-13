Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fort Smith Gas Station Has the 411 on Biscuits and GravyCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Walked Into a Fort Smith Restaurant And Found ThisCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Tastiest Wings In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
It's The End of An Era As This Fort Smith Business ClosesCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate death of child who was left inside car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A child died after being left inside a car in Fort Smith Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. The child was left inside the car on Boone Avenue, a residential road in the north part of town. When the child was discovered, someone broke...
KARK
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith said a child died Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from being left inside of a hot car. At 2:10 p.m. August 16, Fort Smith police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
KTAL
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
UPDATE: Second man arrested for attempted murder in Springdale shooting
A Springdale man is in custody and faces an attempted capital murder charge after an early morning weekend shooting that left a teenage boy hospitalized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Center to reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit in Fayetteville is set to reopen later this month. The 16-bed facility located at 105 North Mill Ave. is a place where people can receive mental health services instead of going to jail. It closed in June 2021 after state...
Crash with injuries causes delays on N 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers should expect delays after a crash at N. 32nd St. and Kelley Hwy. in Fort Smith Friday afternoon. According to Fort Smith police, around 12 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers responded to a two vehicle crash with serious injuries in the area. The extent of those injuries is not known at this time.
wcsjnews.com
Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle
An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
A closer look at escaped rapist Samuel Hartman
On the morning of August 12, officials with the Arkansas Department of Corrections said that inmate Samuel Hartman, 38, had escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
ourchanginglives.com
Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West
The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County deputies are searching for 26-year-old Jonah Crouch, who was last seen leaving work at Butter Ball on July 29. Deputies say his vehicle isn't with him and what he was wearing when he was last seen isn't known at this time. If you...
Fort Smith road closures as new college students arrive
Nearly 800 students at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will start moving on campus on August 18-20.
This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza
The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
KATV
2 juveniles & 5 adults of Fort Smith arrested following home invasion Tuesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fort Smith police were investigating a Tuesday residential burglary that resulted in two juveniles and three adults being arrested. Our news content partners at 40/29 News reported that officers responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Court.
KTLO
Victim of apparent homicide discovered in Franklin County, identification unknown
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report about 6:30 Wednesday morning of body lying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus. The sheriff’s department has asked the Arkansas State Police to lead the investigation. As of Wednesday afternoon, the identity of the female victim is...
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest five after shots fire in alleged home burglary
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Five people were arrested Tuesday after Fort Smith police responded to a residential burglary. According to a press release from police, police responded to a burglary in progress where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police said the...
5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Comments / 2