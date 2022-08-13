ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARK

Child left in car dies in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith said a child died Tuesday afternoon after being rescued from being left inside of a hot car. At 2:10 p.m. August 16, Fort Smith police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
KTAL

Child left in car dies in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
wcsjnews.com

Oklahoma Man Accused of Possessing Stolen Vehicle

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge in Will County. Isaac Loveall, 26, of Bokoshe, Oklahoma was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle, a class two felony. Loveall was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department at the first entrance to the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife area on New River Road on August 6th.
5NEWS

Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
ourchanginglives.com

Fort Smith – Patrolling The Wild West

The Louisiana Purchase signaled many changes in the United States. The addition of 828,000 square miles of new territory nearly doubled the size of the young nation. Early explorers viewed the new lands as stark in comparison to the settled land to the east. It would be branded with the nickname “Great American Dessert” and considered uninhabitable. With a steady flow of Native Indian tribes moving westward, the government saw a need for military presence. On Christmas Day of 1817, a group of soldiers arrived on the western edge of the Arkansas River in a location that would become Fort Smith.
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
5NEWS

5 arrests made in connection to Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department announced multiple arrests were made in a shooting incident that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Fort Smith Police, officers responded to a residential burglary where shots had reportedly been fired in the 1800 block of North 34th Ct. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived and no injuries have been reported at this time.
