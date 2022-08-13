ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides and Avoyelles Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton. Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 5 PM...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast

CAZ013-172300- Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County- .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the. afternoon. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...99 to 109 lower. elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Lows 63...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
City
Oroville, WA
City
Omak, WA
State
Washington State
SFGate

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness#Advisories#Wfo Spokane Warnings#Max#Mph
SFGate

Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy