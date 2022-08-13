Henrico Public Works finishes first roundabout

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Public Works just finished construction of its very first neighborhood roundabout.

It is located at the intersection of Henrico Avenue, Glendale Drive and University Boulevard. The project is part of the county’s Neighborhood Traffic Management Program.

Authorities are studying more neighborhoods to determine the best way to slow down drivers and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

