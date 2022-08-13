ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Alleged gang member sentenced for possessing machine gun used in Norfolk shootout

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 12, to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun used in a shootout in Norfolk.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 25-year-old Shy’Quan Dodson was found possessing a machine gun on July 18, 2021. According to court filings, Dodson is a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, a criminal street gang.

Norfolk Police officers were in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue when they reportedly observed multiple individuals shooting at each other. According to the DOJ, the individuals then attempted to escape by driving away in three separate vehicles.

As police gave chase, one of the suspects reportedly tossed a firearm from the rear of one vehicle, according to the DOJ. After a 15-minute pursuit that ended in a crash in Portsmouth, a suspect — now identified as Dodson — was arrested after attempting to run away from the vehicle.

VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies

The firearm tossed from the vehicle was identified as a Glock with an attached component that converted the handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. According to the DOJ, a primer residue test revealed Dodson had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a firearm.

A search of Dodson’s cell phone also showed pictures of him holding the weapon and conversations with another individual related to buying the machine gun conversion kits, according to court documents.

Portsmouth Police: Man Charged in Boy's Killing in Custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement. Portsmouth police said Monday that Al Demond McNeil was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office. Police had previously announced charges against McNeil, including second-degree murder. The child was shot Wednesday inside a home and died Saturday. Police haven't released details about what preceded the shooting. It wasn’t immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Chesapeake man previously arrested in Philadelphia in Nov. 2020 arrested again for charges related to Jan. 6

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Tuesday, a Chesapeake man was arrested on charges connected to the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio Lamotta has been charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.
Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
