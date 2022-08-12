ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson apologizes to 'all the women I have impacted'

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNJ6F_0hFVBeWl00

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted“ after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

Watson, who is facing a potential yearlong NFL suspension , spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans.

Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior.

As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.

Watson was asked in a pregame interview with the team’s in-house TV crew Friday for his response to Robinson’s position that he hasn’t been contrite.

“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the interview. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

This is the first time Watson has publicly apologized for his alleged behavior. In his two media interviews since joining the Browns in March, he had said only that he had “no regrets” while acknowledging his actions had negatively impacted “so many people.”

Watson was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during the therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He has always denied wrongdoing and grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him on criminal complaints .

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits.

However, he’s still facing discipline from the league, which appealed Robinson’s penalty and is seeking a full-season ban along with a significant fine over $5 million and for Watson to undergo evaluation and treatment before he could be reinstated.

The appeal is now with Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

There’s no timetable on Harvey’s decision. It’s also possible the sides could work out a settlement. On Thursday, a person familiar with Watson’s defense told the Associated Press that the 26-year-old would agree to an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the high-profile case.

Watson has continued to practice and was excited about making his debut with Cleveland, which traded three-first-round picks to Houston for him in March and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back On Monday

NFL teams are required to make roster cuts by Tuesday. The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, are parting ways with a veteran running back. The Ravens have reportedly cut Corey Clement. Clement, a Super Bowl hero for the Philadelphia Eagles, is still only 27 years old. He's bound to find...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Jacksonville, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Houston, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police

Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video. Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
397K+
Followers
67K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy