A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO