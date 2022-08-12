ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Apple makes a CarPlay for more vehicle data

It’s hard to imagine now that Apple CarPlay is in 98% of new vehicles, but when the feature was first introduced in 2014 automakers worried about the data Apple – and Google with Android Auto – would be able to access. German automakers in particular expressed alarm and Toyota held off adding CarPlay until the 2019 model year, and Android Auto in 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln

Comments / 0

Community Policy