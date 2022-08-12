Read full article on original website
SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's highest court overturned on Wednesday a ruling that had found Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article, throwing the spotlight again on how online libel cases are handled in the country.
OAKLAND, Calif, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 14 story refiles to fix typo in para 17) America's tech giants are taking a modern-day crash course in India's ancient caste system, with Apple (AAPL.O) emerging as an early leader in policies to rid Silicon Valley of a rigid hierarchy that's segregated Indians for generations.
Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
It’s hard to imagine now that Apple CarPlay is in 98% of new vehicles, but when the feature was first introduced in 2014 automakers worried about the data Apple – and Google with Android Auto – would be able to access. German automakers in particular expressed alarm and Toyota held off adding CarPlay until the 2019 model year, and Android Auto in 2020.
I've been resisting so hard. I've been telling myself no, no, no; you don't need it. But myself started answering back: "I have to at least take a look, don't I? It's new. And I haven't been to an Apple store in a long time." So it was that I...
APPLE is planning to add a controversial new feature that will leave iPhone owners frustrated, it is claimed. The tech giants have reportedly started internal discussions about adding more advertisements, according to insiders. Bloomberg reporter and Apple specialist Mark Gurman theorized that advertisements will come to Apple Maps, and one...
