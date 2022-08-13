Read full article on original website
KRON4
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
KTVU FOX 2
East San Jose home has been hit 23 times by speeding drivers exiting freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in East San Jose says his home has been hit by speeding cars over 20 times as they exit the 680 freeway. Now the city of San Jose says it’s hoping to get more funding to improve road safety in that area. Ray...
French bulldog stolen from 7-Eleven parking lot in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department is looking for a French bulldog that was stolen from a 7-Eleven parking lot. A $700 reward is being offered to anyone who returns “Frankie” safely, no questions asked. Frankie was taken at the 7-Eleven near Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive at 5:30 a.m. on August 3. […]
DA charges two in attempted Walnut Creek Rolex robbery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men for the attempted armed robbery of a Rolex in Walnut Creek. According to a press release from the Contra Costa County DA, Shaune Walter Rogers Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were involved in […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Oakland man speeds through Marin; nabbed by CHP
Pursuit: An Oakland man was arrested after a chase throughout Marin. CHP officers were clocking speeds of cars in the wee hours of Tuesday, Aug. 9. They measured a sedan going about 84 mph. They attempted to stop the car, but the car fled and made its way to the Canal area of San Rafael. The driver, CHP said, then ran away on foot. Rashad Jamalandre Sohan, 22, of Oakland was arrested and remains in jail.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspects charged for alleged attempt to snatch Rolex in Walnut Creek
Two men face numerous felony charges after they struck a man in the head with a handgun as they tried to steal his silver and gold Rolex in Walnut Creek, prosecutors said. Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, were caught by police about a mile from the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center where they had drawn handguns as they approached a married couple, demanding the man's watch on August 11, according to authorities.
Pickpocket steals 10 cellphones at Outside Lands: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested at Outside Lands with 10 stolen cellphones, the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station said. The man also stole a debit card and a wallet. “Outside Lands 2022 recently finished in GGP. While the event was under way, many were having a great time while a few […]
KTVU FOX 2
Public defender slams San Francisco cops for firing at man with fake gun
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco public defender's office is blasting the actions of police officers who opened fire — and missed, a suspect carrying a fake gun that fired blanks. Surveillance video shows San Francisco police officers driving alongside Jose Corvera, 51, as he's riding one bike while...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Suspect in Series of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Police arrested a man said to have stolen 14 catalytic converters in South San Francisco, authorities announced on Friday. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Shannon Drive on Friday at 2:25 a.m. after reports of catalytic converter theft. Witnesses said they saw two men in a black Infiniti coupe...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
RV burned in latest fire at Wood Street encampment in Oakland
(KRON) — A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle on Wood Street in Oakland Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said. Earlier, crews had responded to a fire near 26th and Wood Street in West Oakland, according to a tweet from the Oakland Fire Department. The location matches that of the sprawling Wood Street homeless encampment, a site […]
13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing
The Oakland Police Department is calling on the public to help find a 13-year-old girl from Alameda who went missing three days ago.
Shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt injures 1
OAKLAND -- A shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland left one person injured Monday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. Dispatchers received several calls to 9-1-1 reporting the shooting.Officers found a male victim but provided no other details. Police cars and officers were seen surrounding a red sedan in the area of the Edoff Memorial Bandstand. Other officers were seen deploying a drone during the investigation. People were urged to avoid the area. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested after shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt
OAKLAND, Calif. - There is a sense of relief at Oakland's Lake Merritt after police arrested a man who was suspected of shooting someone. Oakland police are investigating the shooting that left one man wounded on Monday. According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 600...
KTVU FOX 2
$50K reward offered in San Francisco double homicide at playground
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of two young men at a playground. Kieran Carlson, 20, and Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, were fatally shot in broad daylight on April...
KTVU FOX 2
Student pulls out loaded gun during lunchtime fight: Stockton police
STOCKTON, Calif. - A high school student pulled out a gun during a lunchtime fight on Monday according to Stockton police. The fight broke out between three students at Lincoln High School in the middle of the day, police said. A Stockton Police Resource Officer tackled the student and took his gun.
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
padailypost.com
Thief takes $6,000 gold watch off of victim’s arm
A robber paid a woman $20 and gave her gold chains and a ring after stealing the woman’s $6,000 gold watch and bracelet after the robbers called her over to see if she wanted some of their jewelry, according to Menlo Park Police. The woman was in an alleyway...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 14-year-old Oakland girl 'safely located,' police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Tuesday said they a missing 14-year-old girl has been found. Police gave no other details, other than to say that Natalia Perez Rivera had been "safely located." Her family had last seen her on Saturday in the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. At the...
sfstandard.com
‘Unnecessary’ SFPD Stop Endangered Public With Four Officers Opening Fire on Mentally Unwell Man, Say Public Defenders
The Public Defender says San Francisco police caused a chaotic shootout after needlessly stopping a mentally unwell man. SFPD held a town hall event on Aug. 16 to answer questions and show body camera footage of the Shotwell Street incident that saw four officers discharge their weapons in pursuit of Jose Corvera.
