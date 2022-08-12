Colombia's new government and members of the nation's last guerrilla group took steps Friday toward restarting peace talks that were suspended three years ago in Cuba.After a meeting between representatives of both sides in Havana, Colombia's national peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, said the government would take the necessary “judicial and political steps” to make peace talks possible with the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN. He said that included lifting arrest warrants for ELN negotiators who are currently living in exile in Cuba.The administration of newly inaugurated President Gustavo Petro will engage with the ELN delegation and considers...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO