Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
WIS-TV
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas
SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
abccolumbia.com
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
FOX Carolina
Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
Apartments damaged by fire in Anderson Co.
A fire damaged an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Anderson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina woman killed by alligator found ‘guarding’ her body
The South Carolina woman found dead in what is believed to be an alligator attack in Sun City Hilton Head on Monday has been identified as an 88-year-old resident of the community, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Nancy Becker, 88, was found in a pond in the...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to multi-story structure fire in Anderson County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m and left the scene just after 7:00 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina lake accidentally drained, killing hundreds of fish
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Lake Edwin Johnson was accidently drained last week, killing all of the fish inside.
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit filed against Laurens County sheriff after man found unresponsive in holding cell, attorney says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell last year. According to attorney Mark Peper, Jarvis Evans called 911 last July while having a mental health issue. Peper said Evans was taken to the detention center instead of a medical facility.
Three from the Upstate indicted for healthcare fraud
Three Upstate residents are among eight people accused of taking part in an alleged scheme to violate Medicare and Medicaid anti-kickback laws. The indictments were returned by a federal grand jury in Tennessee
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 2