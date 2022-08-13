ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WIS-TV

Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Great Bend Post

Car fire destroys 120 acres in southern Kansas

SUMNER COUNTY—A fire in southern Kansas Monday destroyed approximately 120 acres of no-till soybeans. On Monday afternoon, Mulvane Fire Rescue and Wellington Fire/EMS both sent units to assist with what started as a car fire. Wheat stubble mixed in with the soybeans and carried this fire rapidly across the field and into two neighboring fields, catching two hedge rows on fire.
KANSAS STATE
abccolumbia.com

Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Judson Mill Shooting Investigation

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. James Dotter was killed in a car crash after recently moving back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Family of man who died in custody sues Laurens Co. sheriff

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died while he was in law enforcement custody has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff. Jarvis Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021 after being arrested for breach of peace and resisting arrest. The 41-year-old was later found unresponsive in his holding cell and died after being taken to the hospital.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to multi-story structure fire in Anderson County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed that crews responding to a fire near Tabitha Court in Anderson County. Officials said crews from Center Rock and Centerville Fire Departments are working to extinguish the fire. They added that crews arrived at around 3:20 p.m and left the scene just after 7:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Ware Shoals Shooting Update

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd. Former Spartanburg firefighter killed...
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Lawsuit filed against Laurens County sheriff after man found unresponsive in holding cell, attorney says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A lawsuit has been filed against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell last year. According to attorney Mark Peper, Jarvis Evans called 911 last July while having a mental health issue. Peper said Evans was taken to the detention center instead of a medical facility.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
